Kwadwo Asamoah reveals talks on Black Stars return

news

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed that he does want to return to the Black Stars. The

The 29 year old has been out of the Ghana national team for almost three years due to the need for him to recurring injuries. However in speaking to Accra based Radio Station Peace Fm Asamoah reveled that he had interest in returning to the Black Stars.

READ ALSO:Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona fans with Boateng

He did also reveal he has been communicating with Kwesi Appiah on chances of being a part of Ghana’s national team once more

“Is not easy to be playing at the highest level of your carrier for far too long and give God the praise for the glory and successes”,

“I have been communicating with Coach Kwasi Appiah of late and have informed him of my return soon because I wasn’t fit for some time but thank God this season has been injury free season for me and very soon will be donning the national colors soon"

READ ALSO:Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves

Asamoah played started his international career in 2008 and made his last appearance for the Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup.