Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival clubs in Italy

news

For six years Ghanaians have seen one of their most loved players, Kwadwo Asamoah feature in the Italian Serie A.

Through the bench times, injuries and more, the former Udinese player has worked with Juventus winning five Serie A trophies during his stay.

But it just might be time for Kwadwo Asamoah to move on to other adventures in football.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah has refused to sign a new contract with Serie A champions Juventus as his current one runs out.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan - The 9th highest scoring active international footballer

Asamoah is reported to have already reached an agreement with Inter Milan to play for the club in the next three years which is set to earn him €3.5 million a seaon.

The Black Stars player who started his playing career with Kaaseman at youth level. Kwadwo is also a former player of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.