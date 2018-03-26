Home > Sports > Football >

Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival clubs in Italy


Juve To Inter Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival clubs in Italy

Time is up for Kwadwo Asamoah after a successful six years at Juventus. Here's a probable transfer move.

  • Published:
Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah play

Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For six years Ghanaians have seen one of their most loved players, Kwadwo Asamoah feature in the Italian Serie A.

Through the bench times, injuries and more, the former Udinese player has worked with Juventus winning five Serie A trophies during his stay.

But it just might be time for Kwadwo Asamoah to move on to other adventures in football.

Kwadwo Asamoah (right) in action for Juventus play

Kwadwo Asamoah (right) in action for Juventus

 

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah has refused to sign a new contract with Serie A champions Juventus as his current one runs out.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan - The 9th highest scoring active international footballer

Asamoah is reported to have already reached an agreement with Inter Milan to play for the club in the next three years which is set to earn him €3.5 million a seaon.

Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival clubs in Italy play

Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival clubs in Italy

 

The Black Stars player who started his playing career with Kaaseman at youth level. Kwadwo is also a former player of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Not Easy But Good: Michael Essien talks about his 'uneasy' football life in Indonesia Not Easy But Good Michael Essien talks about his 'uneasy' football life in Indonesia
Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak coach believes his clubs did not lose due to bad tactics Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak coach believes his clubs did not lose due to bad tactics
CAF Confederations Cup: Aduana Stars CEO insist his side will not underestimate Fosa Junior CAF Confederations Cup Aduana Stars CEO insist his side will not underestimate Fosa Junior
Football: Israel allows footballers to continue playing on Shabbat Football Israel allows footballers to continue playing on Shabbat
Football: Russia captain Akinfeev seeks World Cup redemption Football Russia captain Akinfeev seeks World Cup redemption
Football: 'Ghost' of 7-1 Germany mauling still haunts Brazil: Tite Football 'Ghost' of 7-1 Germany mauling still haunts Brazil: Tite

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria
Video: Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Obed Owusu scores as Kotoko snatch win over Inter...bullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home defeat to Ashgoldbullet
3 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in...bullet
4 Asamoah Gyan The 9th highest scoring active international footballerbullet
5 UEFA Champions League Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid Tv with...bullet
6 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream...bullet
7 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
8 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international...bullet
9 Football Iniesta's display against Germany shows what...bullet
10 Thomas Tuchel Ex-Dortmund coach reportedly signs deal...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
5 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
10 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George...bullet

Football

England goalkeeper Jack Butland in action for Stoke
Football England's Butland relishes battle for goalkeeping slot
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi attends a training session in Madrid on March 25, 2018 ahead of an international friendly football match between Spain and Argentina
Friendlies Forward places up for grabs as Spain take on Argentina
Australia coach Bert van Marwijk continues to search for a World Cup formula as the Socceroos take on Colombia
Friendlies Coach Van Marwijk chases first Australia win
Ghana Premier League Dreams FC pip Chelsea in Berekum