news

Kwadwo Asamoah has disclosed that the motivation for Juventus to win the UEFA Champions League this season is Gianluigi Buffon.

The Old Ladies of the Italian Serie A upset Tottenham Hotspur by coming from a goal down to beat the London side to make nonsense of a 2-2 draw at Turin which gave their opponent an advantage ahead of the return leg.

Kwadwo Asamoah who was thrown into the game to strengthen the backline of the Bianconeri at a time Tottenham were dictating the pace of the game in their quest to get back into the game says his teammates are bent on winning the UEFA Champions League for the veteran goalkeeper Buffon.

Read more: Ghana midfielder arrested again over rape charges

Buffon, 40 is in the twilight of his career and after having won several Serie A titles and the FIFA World Cup for his club and country respectively, one trophy that is still missing from his trophy cabinet is the enviable UEFA Champions League.

And despite having played in three different finals in the competition, his best has been finishing as second best.