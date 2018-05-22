Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan


The coach of the Black Stars he left the Ayew brother and Asamoah Gyan from the team to give an opportunity to some of the new faces in the Black Stars.

James Kwesi Appiah has opened up on why he dropped Andre Ayew, Jordan and Asamoah Gyan from his 21-man squad for Ghana’s friendlies against Iceland and Japan next month.

Appiah has handed Kwesi Wreidt of Bayern Munich and Emmanuel Boateng of Levante their maiden Black Stars and the coach has revealed he extended his invitation to the youngsters is to give them an opportunity to justify their inclusion.

The Black Stars deputy skipper and his junior brother have not been invited to the team since Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Kumasi after the duo opted out of the return leg tie in Brazzaville for various reasons.

While, Asamoah Gyan has been battling with injuries since he joined Kayserispor  that has affected his playing time in the Supalig, but Appiah has indicated that his decision to exclude the Black Stars skipper has nothing to do with performance.

"There are a lot of players I didn’t invite and I didn’t do so because they are not performing” Appiah told SportsworldGhana.com in an interview.

"Players like Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are all players who have been tried and tested over the years and Ghanaians and the entire world know what they are capable of doing so I feel this is the perfect opportunity for me to try Emmanuel Boateng and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt in our quest to parade a strong team for our upcoming AFCON qualifying remaining matches."

"This is the only friendly games we have to play before we resume our qualifiers so if you want to try new players then this certainly is the right time to try them,” he concluded.

