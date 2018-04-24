Kwesi Appiah understudies Arsene Wenger

Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Appiah as part of his working trip in the UK understudies Arsene Wenger of Arsenal Football Club

Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah in his 10 day trip to the United Kingdom has gone on to understudy Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The Black Stars Coach who travelled to England has visited Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey. He held talks with Huddersfield striker Collin Quaner concerning his playing for the Ghana Black Stars.

Appiah also spent time with Arsene Wenger to observe up training methods adopted by Arsenal Football Club and had time to pick up ideas from current the longest serving manger in the English football

This education process is part of the grand plan to get Kwesi Appiah to make the most informed decisions on the road to the next African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in June 2019.

Ghana are in the same group with Ethiopia Kenya and Sierra Leone in the 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrdi next at the Emirates Stadium in the 1st leg of the UEFA Europa League semi final tie

