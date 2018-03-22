Kwesi Nyantakyi nearly went bankrupt because of WA All Stars

news

Ghana Football Association President and Bankroller of Premier League club WA All Stars has revealed that he nearly went bankrupt after his side participated in the CAF Champions League.

WA All Stars won the Ghana Premier League in the 2015/2016 season of the Ghana Premier League and participated in the 2017 CAF Champions League.

“Playing in Africa is very difficult, it comes at a huge cost,” he told to the media.

“I almost went bankrupt when my team WA All Stars was playing in the CAF Champions League."

“Just one trip alone will cost you thousands of dollars, and so it is important for government and the FA to come to the aid of Clubs in Africa."

“In many countries, the government supports Clubs participating in Africa.”

WA All Stars exited the first round of the CAF Champions League in 2017 after losing out a two legged tie with Sudanese club AL Hilal

Aduana Stars in 2018 exited in the second round of the CAF Champions League after they lost lost to Algerian Champions ES Setif by 4-1 on aggregate.

The last time a Ghanaian club made it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League was when both Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak made it to the group stages of the tournament in 2006.