Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Nyantakyi nearly went bankrupt because of WA All Stars


CAF Champions League Kwesi Nyantakyi nearly went bankrupt because of WA All stars

Kwesi Nyantakyi says he nearly went bankrupt due to WA All Stars CAF Champions League participation

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana Football Association President and Bankroller of Premier League club WA All Stars has revealed that he nearly went bankrupt after his side participated in the CAF Champions League.

WA All Stars won the Ghana Premier League in the 2015/2016 season of the Ghana Premier League and participated in the 2017 CAF Champions League.

READ ALSO: Jon Benjamin shades Kwesi Nyantakyi over England and Scottish FA comments

“Playing in Africa is very difficult, it comes at a huge cost,” he told to the media.

“I almost went bankrupt when my team WA All Stars was playing in the CAF Champions League."

“Just one trip alone will cost you thousands of dollars, and so it is important for government and the FA to come to the aid of Clubs in Africa."

“In many countries, the government supports Clubs participating in Africa.”

WA All Stars exited the first round of the CAF Champions League in 2017 after losing out a two legged tie with Sudanese club AL Hilal

Aduana Stars in 2018 exited in the second round of the CAF Champions League after they lost lost to Algerian Champions ES Setif by 4-1 on aggregate.

READ ALSO:The Scottish and English want to learn from the GFA

The last time a Ghanaian club made it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League was when both Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak made it to the group stages of the tournament in 2006.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New skipper: Virgil Van Dijk appointed Netherlands team captain New skipper Virgil Van Dijk appointed Netherlands team captain
Football: Ibrahimovic signs for Los Angeles Galaxy - reports Football Ibrahimovic signs for Los Angeles Galaxy - reports
Football: Man United agree to terminate Ibrahimovic's contract Football Man United agree to terminate Ibrahimovic's contract
Football: Argentina Messi's team not mine, admits Sampaoli Football Argentina Messi's team not mine, admits Sampaoli
Football: 'People with a brain' should back United overhaul - Mourinho Football 'People with a brain' should back United overhaul - Mourinho
Football: In the snow without Neymar, Brazil brace for Russia Football In the snow without Neymar, Brazil brace for Russia

Recommended Videos

Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria
Video: Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side



Top Articles

1 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his...bullet
2 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful...bullet
3 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream to win...bullet
4 Luxury Check out photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £16m...bullet
5 Reginald Lathbridge Another top Ghanaian referee banned for lifebullet
6 Russia 2018 Oprah Winfrey advises Messi on how to win the...bullet
7 Black Stars Ghana to play International Friendlies with...bullet
8 Video Thomas Partey joins Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy’s...bullet
9 Hair Goals This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a...bullet
10 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
6 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
7 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is highly sought-after in Europe
Football Tottenham boss Pochettino linked to Bayern job
Ghana Premier League Star Times confirm matches to be televised for the first round
Polish forward Emmanuel Olisadebe celebrates after scoring his team's first goal early in their Group D match against the USA at the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan in Daejeon, 14 June 2002
Football Olisadebe relishing Poland-Nigeria football friendly
Gareth Bale (R) of Wales steps away from Huang Bowen of China during their China Cup International Football Championship semi-final in Nanning in China's southern Guangxi region on March 22, 2018
Football Bale nets hat-trick as Wales smash sorry China 6-0