Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as GFA President

Kwesi Nyantakyi has relinquished his position as the President of the Ghana Football Association after facing three month FIFA ban.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger PI premiered the much-awaited undercover investigation to uncover the rots in Ghana football on Wednesday and Thursday.

The exposé captured the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, among many other officials of the football governing body in Ghana and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes.

“After a meeting of the Executive Committee this afternoon I decided to resign as President of the Ghana Football Association”.

“It stemmed out of the controversies generated by investigative report of Tiger Eye PI. In the said report I committeed a series of errors of indiscretion. I gravely associated the highest office of the land –the presidency- with private discussions I had with “Scammers” who deceived me into thinking they were genuine persons interested in investing in our country.”

“I hereby apologise unreservedly to the father of the Nation, H.E. Nana Akufo Addo, H.E. the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Hon. Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State for indiscretion in associating them with the private conversations on the video.”

“I wish to clarify that at no time prior to or subsequent to any deliberations on the video did I consult, contact or inform any Government official about discussions on the video. I take sole and personal responsibility for the proceedings on the video.”

“I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them. This is by no means an admission of wrong doing for issues on the video”, Mr. Nyantakyi said in a statement sent to the GFA General Secretary on Friday.

The GFA will soon announce further developments on this situation.