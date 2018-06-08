Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as GFA President


Breaking News Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as GFA President

  • Published:
play Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as GFA President
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwesi Nyantakyi has relinquished his position as the President of the Ghana Football Association after facing three month FIFA ban.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger PI premiered the much-awaited undercover investigation to uncover the rots in Ghana football on Wednesday and Thursday.

The exposé captured the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, among many other officials of the football governing body in Ghana and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes.

“After a meeting of the Executive Committee this afternoon I decided to resign as President of the Ghana Football Association”.

“It stemmed out of the controversies generated by investigative report of Tiger Eye PI. In the said report I committeed a series of errors of indiscretion. I gravely associated the highest office of the land –the presidency- with private discussions I had with “Scammers” who deceived me into thinking they were genuine persons interested in investing in our country.”

“I hereby apologise unreservedly to the father of the Nation, H.E. Nana Akufo Addo, H.E. the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Hon. Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State for indiscretion in associating them with the private conversations on the video.”

“I wish to clarify that at no time prior to or subsequent to any deliberations on the video did I consult, contact or inform any Government official about discussions on the video. I take sole and personal responsibility for the proceedings on the video.”

“I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them. This is by no means an admission of wrong doing for issues on the video”, Mr. Nyantakyi said in a statement sent to the GFA General Secretary on Friday.

The GFA will soon announce further developments on this situation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12 expose: Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90-day FIFA ban Number 12 expose Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90-day FIFA ban
Football: Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina confront issues Football Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina confront issues
Breaking News: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi for 90 days Breaking News FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi for 90 days
Anas exposé: How the GFA President shot himself in the foot Anas exposé How the GFA President shot himself in the foot
Strange? Football players must masturbate before games – Psychologist Strange? Football players must masturbate before games – Psychologist
Football: Ghana soccer boss suspended in corruption row - FIFA Football Ghana soccer boss suspended in corruption row - FIFA

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays
Anas Expose 12: I took a gift, not a bribe – GFA’s Sannie Daara Anas Expose 12 I took a gift, not a bribe – GFA’s Sannie Daara



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by...bullet
3 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was capturedbullet
4 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
5 #Number 12 Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas exposébullet
6 Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana governmentbullet
7 #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts managementbullet
8 Video 2018 World Cup bound referee resigns after being...bullet
9 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on...bullet
10 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Number 12 Guru unhappy about the Anas expose
Zylofon Cash Premier League Hearts of Oak sack Coach Henry Wellington
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane has extended his contract until 2024
Football Kane commits himself to Tottenham for long-term
Snow peppers a spectator during an English Premier League football match in March
Football Premier League agree historic winter break