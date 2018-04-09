Home > Sports > Football >

La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s performance against Real Madrid


Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s performance against Real Madrid

Thomas Partey was superb against Real Madrid and La Liga could not hide their praises.

  • Published:
Thomas Partey against Real Madrid int he Spanish La Liga play

Thomas Partey against Real Madrid int he Spanish La Liga

(La Liga Santander)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian player Thomas Partey has grown into a fine performer with Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid.

Partey was handed a start against Real Madrid in the key La Liga clash and went on to play 82 minutes of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb volley from a Gareth Bale cross gave Real Madrid a second-half lead before Antoine Griezmann levelled for the away team.

Thomas in the number 5 shirt for Atletico play

Thomas in the number 5 shirt for Atletico

 

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari finally gets first win as Deportivo La Coruna player

Thomas Partey played an integral role with key battles in the midfield against Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic.

La Liga’s official Twitter handle lauded the Ghanaian midfielder posting:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko coach blames naive players for 2-0 defeat to Ashgold Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko coach blames naive players for 2-0 defeat to Ashgold
Football: Roma coach Di Francesco hoping for Barcelona 'miracle' Football Roma coach Di Francesco hoping for Barcelona 'miracle'
Football: European giants Bayern hungry for more success Football European giants Bayern hungry for more success
Football: Facing 'emergency', Japan switch coach two months before World Cup Football Facing 'emergency', Japan switch coach two months before World Cup
Football: Japan seek new 'miracle' with coach Nishino Football Japan seek new 'miracle' with coach Nishino
MLS: Ibrahimovic's late spark not enough to power Galaxy again MLS Ibrahimovic's late spark not enough to power Galaxy again

Recommended Videos

Sports: 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week Sports 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week
Sports: Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment
New Club: Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat



Top Articles

1 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to...bullet
2 World's Best Ronaldinho has his say on the age-old Lionel Messi vs...bullet
3 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for...bullet
4 La Liga Sulley Muntari finally gets first win as Deportivo La...bullet
5 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a “porn” starbullet
6 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly...bullet
7 Football Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man Utd after...bullet
8 Football City celebrations would have been 'like a death'...bullet
9 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet
10 Thomas Teye Partey Ghanaian midfielder says Real...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
7 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

The Oceania Football Confederation plan to build a new headquarters in Auckland has become mired by corruption allegations
FIFA Football body corruption concerns prompt Oceania probe
Players of the Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem team take part in a training session in Jerusalem on March 18, 2018
Hapoel Katamon Football club shoots for tolerance in fractious Jerusalem
Japan fired national football coach Vahid Halilhodzic after months of tension over his perfomance, with the Franco-Bosnian being forced to rebut rumours late last year he was facing the axe
Vahid Halilhodzic Japan fires football coach months before World Cup: local media
Ronaldo got the opener for Real in Sunday's Madrid derby
Champions League Zidane warns Real against complacency ahead of Juve test