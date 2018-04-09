24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian player Thomas Partey has grown into a fine performer with Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid.

Partey was handed a start against Real Madrid in the key La Liga clash and went on to play 82 minutes of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb volley from a Gareth Bale cross gave Real Madrid a second-half lead before Antoine Griezmann levelled for the away team.

Thomas Partey played an integral role with key battles in the midfield against Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic.

La Liga’s official Twitter handle lauded the Ghanaian midfielder posting: