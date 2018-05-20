Home > Sports > Football >

Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS


Ghanaian Players Abroad Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS

The 23-year-old scored in the 85th minute to seal the maximum points for the Yellow armies.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar late goal secured maximum points for Columbus Crew in a 1-0 away win at New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old scored in the 85th minute to seal the maximum points for the Yellow armies.

Abubakar headed in a Federico Higuain corner kick in the 85th minute as the Crew (7-3-3, 24 points) extended its unbeaten streak to six games and its shutout streak to 405 consecutive minutes. The Revolution (5-4-2, 17 points) lost for the second time at home this season.

READ ALSO: KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt

A quick passing series caught the Revolution off-balance, Federico Higuain’s one-timer releasing Cristian Martinez, who earned a corner. Then, Abubakar headed Higuain’s corner past Matt Turner after an Artur dummy run drew two Revolution defenders out of the goal area at the near post.

This is his first goal of the 2018 calendar season for the Crew. He joins four other Ghanaians including Ebenezer Ofori, Emma Boateng, Latif Blessing, Harrison Afful, including Ghanaian born American international Gyasi Zardes who have been involved in 16 goals this term.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

German Cup: KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt German Cup KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt
Football: Ronaldo and Bale score in Real draw as Zinedine son makes debut Football Ronaldo and Bale score in Real draw as Zinedine son makes debut
Football: Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Real Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Real
Football: Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Real Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Real
Football: Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade Football Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade
Ray Wilkins memorial match: Michael Essien features as Chelsea Legends lose to Inter Milan Legends Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as Chelsea Legends lose to Inter Milan Legends

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with...bullet
6 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
7 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
9 Football Germany boss Loew fires back at Wagner's criticismbullet
10 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Bayern Munich's German head coach Jupp Heynckes walks with his medal past a logo of the German Cup DFB Pokal after the German Cup DFB Pokal final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 19, 2018.
Football Heynckes denies Bayern are 'bad losers' after shock cup defeat
DFB Pokal K.P Boateng's Frankfurt beat Bayern to win title
Feeling the strain: Antonio Conte looks downcast despite the FA Cup final win over Man United at Wembley
Football 'I'll never change' -- FA Cup winner Conte warns Chelsea
Empty-handed: Jose Mourinho's second season at Manchester United ended without a trophy
Football Mourinho bemoans losing at his own game to Chelsea's Conte