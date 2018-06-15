Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lampard's Derby to face Oldham in EFL Cup first round


Football Lampard's Derby to face Oldham in EFL Cup first round

Frank Lampard's Derby County will take on Oldham Athletic away in the first round of the English League Cup, organisers said in Vietnam Friday, in a key first knockout competition for the former England midfielder.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The first round draw was held in Bangkok last year play

The first round draw was held in Bangkok last year

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Frank Lampard's Derby County will take on Oldham Athletic away in the first round of the English League Cup, organisers said in Vietnam Friday, in a key first knockout competition for the former England midfielder.

Lampard took over Derby in May in his first foray into management, with all eyes on the 39-year-old who has won the EFL Cup twice as a player with Chelsea in 2005 and 2007.

The Derby-Oldham tie was announced in Ho Chi Minh City at the first round draw for the English Football League Cup -- sponsored by Thailand's second largest energy drinks firm Carabao -- that will feature 35 matches from the week of August 13.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman, ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha and former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise hosted Friday's draw.

Other key ties include Leeds versus Bolton Wanderers and Reading against Birmingham while Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday.

Wise said he was eager to see what Chelsea legend Lampard would achieve as manager of Derby.

"It's his first job and his first opportunity in management, I'm looking forward to it in anticipation what he's going to do as a manager," Wise told reporters.

"I think he's got the right materials to do the right things and produce a team that is capable of pushing in the Championship and getting into the playoffs, or even getting up to the Premier League."

Friday's event was the second consecutive season that a Carabao Cup draw has been held overseas after the first round draw in Bangkok last year and the third round in Beijing.

The draw in Thailand grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons after a series of technical glitches saw some teams given the wrong opponents.

The EFL said this year's first round draw was hosted in football-obsessed Vietnam as the league looks to boost its brand outside Britain.

The Carabao Cup, won by Manchester City in February, is sponsored by a Thai energy drink company co-founded by Yuenyong Opakul -- better known as Aed Carabao -- a 63-year-old millionaire who is Thailand's most famous rock star.

The 2018/19 Carabao Cup final will take place on February 24, 2019 at Wembley Stadium.

Organisers said extra time would be scrapped for all matches except the final this year to avoid "fatigue issues" and that Video Assistant Referee technology will be used in matches played in Premier League stadiums.

They also said seeding would be removed for the first two rounds of the competition, though round one would still be divided between Northern and Southern sections.

Premier League teams will be introduced in the second and third rounds.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Five World Cup questions Germany must answer Football Five World Cup questions Germany must answer
Football: 'Seize the day' against Socceroos, Deschamps tells France Football 'Seize the day' against Socceroos, Deschamps tells France
Football: Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup drubbing Football Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup drubbing
Football: Gerrard not concerned with shadow cast by Celtic Football Gerrard not concerned with shadow cast by Celtic
Football: Shell-shocked Spain face Portugal in World Cup blockbuster Football Shell-shocked Spain face Portugal in World Cup blockbuster
World Cup 2018: What the world should expect as Egypt faces Uruguay on return to big stage World Cup 2018 What the world should expect as Egypt faces Uruguay on return to big stage

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run...bullet
3 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key information...bullet
6 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
7 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening...bullet
8 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was...bullet
9 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived...bullet
10 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Egypt Mohamed Salah takes part in a training session in Yekaterinburg
World Cup 2018 Salah left out of starting line-up for Egypt World Cup opener
World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’ with foreign fans
France forward Antoine Griezmann (left) and midfielder Paul Pogba train in Russia
Football Time for France to show world-class pedigree
Veteran Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa has a new challenge in the shape of Leeds United, three-time English champions but 14 years out of the top flight
Football Leeds hire veteran Bielsa as coach