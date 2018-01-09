Latif Blessing :  Former GPL topscorer threatens to play for the USA

news

Latif Blessing who is not happy with the failure of the Black Stars technical team to hand him a call-up into the senior male national football team of Ghana has dropped a bombshell that he would consider an invitational from the United States of America if it comes his way.

Blessing scored 17 goals in the Ghana Premier League in the 2015-16 season and earned a contract to play for Kansas in the United States of America.

He hit the ground running by announcing his presence with some good goals and emerged as one of Ghana’s finest players abroad last season.

However, his performance is yet to catch the attention of coach James Kwesi Appiah and his technical team members.

Blessing who believes his call-up into the Black Stars is long overdue, has sent a warning to Ghana that he would consider switching nationality.

“I am ready to switch nationality and play for USA. I’m not focused on the Black Stars because I have done enough to merit an invite but to no avail,” Blessing told Happy FM.

The 21-year-old was named in the provisional squad for Ghana before the 2017 African Cup of Nations but failed to it for the finals.

The former Liberty Professionals attacker is currently with Los Angeles FC after excelling at Kansas City.