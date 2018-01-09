Home > Sports > Football >

Latif Blessing :  Former GPL topscorer threatens to play for the USA


Latif Blessing Former GPL topscorer threatens to play for the USA

Latif Blessing says he has done everything to deserve a Black Stars call-up, but is being overlooked by the technical handlers.

  • Published:
play Former GPL topscorer threatens to play for the USA
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Latif Blessing who is not happy with the failure of the Black Stars technical team to hand him a call-up into the senior male national football team of Ghana has dropped a bombshell that he would consider an invitational from the United States of America if it comes his way.

Blessing scored 17 goals in the Ghana Premier League in the 2015-16 season and earned a contract to play for Kansas in the United States of America.

He hit the ground running by announcing his presence with some good goals and emerged as one of Ghana’s finest players abroad last season.

However, his performance is yet to catch the attention of coach James Kwesi Appiah and his technical team members.

READ MORE: Philippe Coutinho Barcelona sign 160-million-euro player in 3rd richest deal

Blessing who believes his call-up into the Black Stars is long overdue, has sent a warning to Ghana that he would consider switching nationality.

 “I am ready to switch nationality and play for USA. I’m not focused on the Black Stars because I have done enough to merit an invite but to no avail,” Blessing told Happy FM.

The 21-year-old was named in the provisional squad for Ghana before the 2017 African Cup of Nations but failed to it for the finals.

The former Liberty Professionals attacker is currently with Los Angeles FC after excelling at Kansas City.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Wenger eyes new recruits as troubled Arsenal face Chelsea test Football Wenger eyes new recruits as troubled Arsenal face Chelsea test
Football: Monaco, Lyon to meet in French Cup Football Monaco, Lyon to meet in French Cup
Football: Coutinho completes 'dream' Barcelona move Football Coutinho completes 'dream' Barcelona move
Football: USA opts for youth with no World Cup in sight Football USA opts for youth with no World Cup in sight
Football: Teen star Gonzalez selects Mexico over USA - reports Football Teen star Gonzalez selects Mexico over USA - reports
Football: Brighton beat Crystal Palace on VAR debut Football Brighton beat Crystal Palace on VAR debut

Recommended Videos

World's Richest: Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo World's Richest Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo
Football: The 25 most powerful football clubs in the world, ranked by squad value, cash, and potential Football The 25 most powerful football clubs in the world, ranked by squad value, cash, and potential
Mohamed Salah: Liverpool and Egypt forward named African Player of the year Mohamed Salah Liverpool and Egypt forward named African Player of the year



Top Articles

1 Who is Faiq Bolkiah? Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is...bullet
2 Football Coutinho completes 'dream' Barcelona movebullet
3 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona win as player waits, Real Madrid heldbullet
4 Black Stars Bizarre statue of Asamoah Gyan erected in Kumasi goes...bullet
5 Controversy Juliet Ibrahim: I would have hosted the CAF Awards...bullet
6 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona sign 160-million-euro player in...bullet
7 Usain Bolt Sprint legend secures trial with Borussia Dortmundbullet
8 Philippe Coutinho New Barca signing out for three weeksbullet
9 Liberia President Elect George Weah invites Arsene...bullet
10 Ligue 1 Neymar, PSG run riot in French Cupbullet

Top Videos

1 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet
2 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
3 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
4 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
5 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
7 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player of...bullet

Football

Aitor Karanka, who worked under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, has been out of work since he was sacked by Middlesbrough in March 2017
Football Karanka appointed Nottingham Forest manager
Manchester United beat Derby County on Friday, Janaury 5 in their first match of the FA Cup
Football Man United handed Cup visit to fourth-tier Yeovil
Wesley Sneijder gives a press conference in Doha as he was officially unveiled by Al Gharafa
Football 'Happy' Sneijder unveiled by Qatar's Al Gharafa
Ghana Premier League Hearts release Player of the Year shortlist