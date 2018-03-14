Latif Blessing will not play for the USA-George Afriyie

news

Black Stars Management committee chairman George Afriyie has dismissed the possibility of Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing switching nationality to play for the USA.

The 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League player of the Year is yet to feature for the Ghana national team the Black Stars despite his decent form in the MLS.

READ ALSO:Latif Blessing scores as Los Angeles thrash Real Salt Lake

This development for the youngster led Latif Blessing to state possibility of him eventually becoming a U.S national in order to player for the United States national team.

However, George Afriyie has is still confident Latif Blessing will not make the decision to switch nationality

“I don’t think that Latif is going to switch nationalities.

“He is my son and I don’t think there is anything like that.

“Sometimes players get very frustrated because he is playing very well and so he thinks it is time to get a call up to the Black Stars.

“Let us leave that to the coach because if the coach sees him in his plans he will definitely give him a call up,” he stated.

READ ALSO:Latif Blessing to find new challenge in Los Angeles

George Afriyie is the Director of Latif Blessing’s former side Liberty Professionals.