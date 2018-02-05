Home > Sports > Football >

Launching of 2018 GPL season called off following injunction


Ghana Premier League Launching of 2018 GPL season called off following injunction

The Ghana Premier league is in danger of not starting next week after a court injunction by Gt. Olympics.

  Published:
The launching of the Ghana Premier League scheduled for Monday has been called off after a court injunction by Accra Gt. Olympics.

The launching was planned to take place at the Ghana Football Association at 6:00pm, but it was called off after receiving a court injunction from Gt. Olympics.

The disturbing news confirmed by the Spokesperson of the Ghana Premier League Tamimu Issah states that the Premier League Board (PLB) was served with the injunction around 4:15pm and As a law abiding body they complied by postponing the launching until further notice.

Gt. Olympics were not satisfied with their relegation from the Ghanaian topflight league and have decided take legal action to fight their course.

