Home > Sports > Football >

Lazio calm talk of Milinkovic-Savic exit


Transfer News Lazio calm talk of Milinkovic-Savic exit

The 22-year-old has attracted the interest of top European clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic arrived at Lazio from Belgian outfit Genk in 2015 play

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic arrived at Lazio from Belgian outfit Genk in 2015

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lazio director Igli Tare said on Sunday the Serie A club were not interested in selling Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, having turned down a 70 million euro ($86 million) bid last summer.

The 22-year-old has attracted the interest of top European clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

"Over the summer we received, and refused, an offer worth 70 million euros for Milinkovic-Savic," Tare told Mediaset Premium.

Milinkovic-Savic arrived in Rome from Belgian club Genk in 2015 and has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, including a double in Sunday's 3-0 win at Sassuolo that helped Lazio move up to third in Serie A.

"Milinkovic's goal in the second half ended the game," said coach Simone Ingazhi.

"He's a player of great quality and quantity.

"He is still very young and has a lot of desire to improve himself. I think he has a truly rosy future ahead of him."

Ingazhi said they were hoping to keep the Serb as they push for two trophies and Champions League football next season.

"The market is the market but you have to keep the best players," continued Ingazhi.

"The last year we had lost important players, but the club did well to replace them.

"We hope to keep as many players as possible, because to open up a new era you have to keep certain players."

Lazio have a busy 10 days ahead of them. On Wednesday they host AC Milan in the Italian Cup semi-final, before meeting champions Juventus in the league and then Dinamo Kiev in the Europa League round of 16.

Tare added: "We want to make Lazio a point of arrival for players rather than a stepping stone to bigger clubs.

"The team was built to achieve certain objectives and from now until the end of the season, there will be no more transfer market distractions.

"We want to win the Italian Cup, Europa League and qualify for the Champions League. We will fight on all fronts but the principal target must be a top four finish in Serie A to reach the Champions League."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tamale City FC: Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club Tamale City FC Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club
Premier League: Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea
Football: Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe Football Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe
Football: Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon Football Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon
Adwoa Bayor: Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job Adwoa Bayor Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job
Football: UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse Football UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coachbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Academy This is how Lizzy Sports Academy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful
Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues
PSG are sweating on Neymar's fitness ahead of next week's Real Madrid clash
Football PSG sweat over Neymar injury ahead of Real Madrid clash