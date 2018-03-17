Inter Allies thumps Bechem United 3-0

news

Nigerien import Victorien Adebayor announced his presence in the Ghana Premier League with a second half brace as Inter Allies crushed Bechem United 3-0 at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday in this season's opener.

In the opening minute, Allies striker Samuel Armah made a brilliant move racing with the ball but was tripped for fre-kick.

The resultant free-kick- which looked promising, was taken by Nigerien import Adebayor but Bechem goalkeeper Prince Asempa tipped over the frame for corner-kick.

After six minutes, Adebayor made a run with some slalom dribbles but Mohammed Zakari final touch inside the box was poor and had to hooked out.

Three minutes later George Amonoo- one of the players promoted from the club's youth team this term-fired a shot from close range but goalkeeper Asempa was up to the task with a save.

Just before the half-time whistle, Adebayor made some exhilirating step overs and skipped past Martin Dua, the left back, made his into the box but he was close to the bar line and goalkeeper Asempa came out with a dived effort to deflect his attempt.

From the second half, Allies started pressing and piling pressure. One of those moves resulted in the goal when substitute Dan Amanfo smashed in a volley (wind-assisted) to open the scoring.

Bechem looked like coming back into the game with successive corner kicks- all caused panic and fear-especially rasta-haired Nerrick Nettey's header.

But any potential fight back was doused when Adebayor raided the right flank and strolled with the ball before firing past the on-rushing Asempa for the second goal in 58th .

Striker Amonoo should have netted the third in the 71st minute but his effort went wide.

But it finally came when Adebayor drilled a carpert free-kick past goalkeeper Asempa for the third- and his personal second on 73 minutes.

Bechem United finished the game with ten men after striker Nerrick (Derrick) Nettey was stretchered off after clashing with an Inter Allies player.

Inter Allies: Kwame Baah, Issahaku Zakari, Fard Ibrahim, Hashmin Musah, Fuseini Mohammed/Richard Antwi-Richmond Lamptey, Mohammed Zakari, Michel Otu, Victorien Adebayor, George Amonoo/ Bernard Quarcoo, Samuel Armah/ Dan Amanfo

Bechem United: Prince Asempa, Daniel Egyin, Martin Dua, Kofi Agbesimah, Eric Owusu/Yao Abotsi, Nerrick Nettey, Hajj Abubakar Sadiq, Hamza Mohammed, Desmond Asare, Kwaku Osei Bonsu/Kwadwo Asamoah, Maxwell Frimpong/ Emmanuel Owusu Boakye

credit: Ghanasoccernet