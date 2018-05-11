Home > Sports > Football >

Leeds United cap controversial Myanmar tour with win


Football Leeds United cap controversial Myanmar tour with win

Leeds United beat Myanmar's national side 2-0 on Friday, ending on a positive footballing note after a controversial visit to the Southeast Asian country facing criticism over its treatment of the Rohingya minority.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leeds goalkeeper Andy Lonergan gives the thumbs up to fans as the team arrive for a friendly against Myanmar in Mandalay play

Leeds goalkeeper Andy Lonergan gives the thumbs up to fans as the team arrive for a friendly against Myanmar in Mandalay

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Leeds United beat Myanmar's national side 2-0 on Friday, ending on a positive footballing note after a controversial visit to the Southeast Asian country facing criticism over its treatment of the Rohingya minority.

The English Championship football side went into the hot and rainy evening looking to wrap up their friendly matches in Myanmar with a victory after losing 2-1 to an All-Star team on Wednesday in Yangon.

After a scoreless first half at the Mandalar Thiri stadium, Ryan Edmondson helped Leeds take the lead in the 59th minute by tapping in a shot that deflected out of the reach of the Myanmar keeper.

Jay-Roy Grot scored the second with seven minutes left.

The stadium was packed with tens of thousands of mostly Myanmar fans who chanted the name of the country while also cheering for Leeds.

The trip comes at a time when Myanmar stands accused of driving out some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims in a campaign the UN and the US have called ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar rejects the allegations and says it was defending itself against deadly militant attacks on police posts in August.

Leeds' Italian tycoon owner Andrea Radrizzani has been unapologetic about the end-of-season visit, arguing that "we're not politicians".

After the match in Mandalay, head coach Paul Heckingbottom echoed Radrizzani's remarks when asked if he regretted coming to Myanmar given all the criticism.

"It is about football, making friends, and we enjoyed the experience," he told AFP.

Fans who attended the match lauded the club for coming.

"Leeds is a famous team and we feel proud as they are playing here now," said Nyi Soe, a 22-year-old fan from Mandalay.

"We heard about it (the criticism) but they came here as they respected football and we respect them."

The controversy over the decision to play in Myanmar occurred mostly outside the country, generating little to no opposition inside its borders, where the Rohingya are seen as outsiders from Bangladesh.

Zaw Min Htike, a spokesman for the Myanmar Football Federation, thanked the fans before the match for "bringing peace and lovely cheers".

"It shows Myanmar football fans love the sport, not giving any account to any political tension. This is very graceful for our image of football."

The sentiment was not limited to local residents.

"As football fans we care about watching football and if it brings a little happiness to some of the local people then so be it," said Leeds supporter Roy Schofield, 67.

"It's the government and the United Nations that need to sort out the political situation."

This is not the first time sports and politics have clashed in Myanmar over the Rohingya crisis.

In January, Bangladeshi golfer Siddikur Rahman pulled out of the Myanmar Open, citing his support for refugees who fled mainly Buddhist Myanmar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure Ghana Premier League I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure
Division One Player of the Year: Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature
Football: Southgate to name England World Cup squad on May 16 Football Southgate to name England World Cup squad on May 16
Premier League: Mohammed Salah sweeps multiple awards on Thursday night Premier League Mohammed Salah sweeps multiple awards on Thursday night
Mega projects: Morocco decide to go ahead 2026 World Cup projects win or lose Mega projects Morocco decide to go ahead 2026 World Cup projects win or lose
Football: Robben, Rafinha extend Bayern contracts until 2019 Football Robben, Rafinha extend Bayern contracts until 2019

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
5 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew...bullet
7 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new Black...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Antonio Conte refuses to take blame as Chelsea face top four misery.
Football Conte won't take blame as Chelsea face top four exile
Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid relegation
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs fans deserve a trophy
Football Pochettino vows to celebrate Spurs success
Jurgen Klopp is confident Mohamed Salah will cope with increased demands on his time.
Football Salah can cope with hectic schedule -- Klopp