news

The football god has been admitted at the hospital after collapsing as a result of exhaustion.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento 'Pele' travelled to London under the invitation of The Footballers Writers Association (FWA) for a dinner in his honour.

READ MORE: Video-Ronaldinho will even be envious of this Joran Ayew’s goal

Pele-77- the only player to win three World Cups - "has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion", said the FWA.

"He is on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully there is no suggestion of anything more serious."

Pele has been taken to hospital for kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, he scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during his 21-year career, including 77 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil.

Pele inspired his country win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and was named Fifa's Player of the Century.