Leicester remain interested in Augsburg fullback

news

Leicester City remain interested in Augsburg fullback Daniel Opare.

The Ghana international was getting tracked by Claude Puel before the window closed and he will consider swooping on a free in the summer, says The Sun.

Opare, who is approaching the end of his contract, held talks with Schalke on deadline day but did not seal a move.

He can talk to other clubs but Augsburg have been upset with the discussions after they were revealed in the German media.

Leicester and Stoke are the Premier League clubs who want him and RB Leipzig have shown interest in keeping him in the Bundesliga.