Manchester City youngster Leroy Sane has been been dropped for the final squad of the 2018 World Cup squad.

The Manchester City youngster had a wonderful season as he annexed the PFA Young Player of the Year but has failed to make the Mundial after Joachim Lowe released a list with 10 days to go.

The 23 setup has Manuel Nuer who has been out from most of the season for Bayern Munich included in the setup.

Bernd Leno from Bayern Leverkusen had to therefore be sacrificed for the more experienced Nuer.

Marco Reus finally makes this the cut as debutant after he failed to make previous editions due to injury.

HE will join 12 other players as World Cup debutants for the World Champions.

Nils Petersen and Jonathan Tah are the only two players who missed out of the final 23-man squad

Here is the final list of the 23-man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Defenders: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Jonas Hector (FC Koln)

Midfielders/forwards: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Timo Werner (Red Bull Leipzig), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)

Germany are still winless in 2018, with their last victory coming in October 2017.