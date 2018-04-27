Home > Sports > Football >

Leverkusen seal deal for Brazilian starlet Paulinho


Leverkusen seal deal for Brazilian starlet Paulinho

Bayer Leverkusen have secured the signature of Paulinho, the latest Brazilian teenager to be tipped for a big future, the German club announced on Friday.

  Published:
Paulinho has impressed with Vasco da Gama and is set to star in the Bundesliga next season

Paulinho has impressed with Vasco da Gama and is set to star in the Bundesliga next season

(AFP)
Bayer Leverkusen have secured the signature of Paulinho, the latest Brazilian teenager to be tipped for a big future, the German club announced on Friday.

The 17-year-old winger, whose full name is Paulo Henrique Sampaio Filho, will move from Rio de Janeiro side Vasco da Gama on the day of his 18th birthday in July on a five-year deal.

German media reports say Leverkusen will pay up to 20 million euros for his signature ($24.2 million).

"The signing of Paulinho is a huge success for us," said the club's CEO Michael Schade.

Leverkusen currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga with three games remaining, meaning they are on course for a return to the Champions League next season.

Paulinho's decision to move to the Werkself may seem surprising, but the 2002 Champions League runners-up have a history of bringing through South American talents -- Brazilians Lucio and Ze Roberto are notable former players, as is Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal.

"The club has a great reputation back home and everybody knows them as a club in Europe where a lot of Brazilians have been happy," Paulinho said in a statement on Leverkusen's website.

"I think it's important to fully consider a move abroad, that's why I've chosen a club that works seriously and yet still pursues great ambitions."

