Home > Sports > Football >

Lewandowski headlines Poland's World Cup squad, Glik injured


Football Lewandowski headlines Poland's World Cup squad, Glik injured

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski headlined the 23-man Poland squad for the World Cup in Russia, but an injury to defender Kamil Glik handed manager Adam Nawalka a last-minute worry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski shoots during a World Cup warm up with Nigeria play

Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski shoots during a World Cup warm up with Nigeria

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski headlined the 23-man Poland squad for the World Cup in Russia, but an injury to defender Kamil Glik handed manager Adam Nawalka a last-minute worry.

The 30-year-old Glik, a stalwart of the Polish defence, injured a shoulder a little after the FIFA deadline for naming the final squad.

"During a training session, Kamil Glik suffered a ligament injury to his acromioclavicular joint," the Polish football federation said in a statement.

The Monaco defender underwent preliminary tests in Poland, but will on Tuesday fly to Nice for further treatment before a decision is taken on his rehabilition with a view to a return to full training, it added.

"He remains on our list. We await the results of the test," federation spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said.

If Glik's injury were to prove serious, he would be replaced by Stuttgart's Marcin Kaminski, according to Nawalka.

Before heading to Russia on June 13, Poland have warm-ups against Chile in Poznan on June 8 and Lithuania in Warsaw four days later.

In Russia, Poland open their Group H campaign against Senegal in Moscow on June 19 before facing Colombia and Japan.

Poland World Cup squad

Goalkeepers (3): Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich Town/ENG), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea/ENG), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/ITA)

Defenders (7): Jan Bednarek (Southampton/ENG), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria/ITA), Thiago Cionek (SPAL/ITA), Kamil Glik (Monaco/FRA), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders (9): Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg/GER), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad/BUL), Kamil Grosicki (Hull/ENG), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria/ITA), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards (4): Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria/ITA), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/GER), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli/ITA), Lukasz Teodorczyk (RSC Anderlecht/BEL)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Star-struck: FIFA forced to redo Russia World Cup ad Football Star-struck: FIFA forced to redo Russia World Cup ad
Football: How cracks appeared in the joyous French unity of 1998 Football How cracks appeared in the joyous French unity of 1998
Football: Toure says Guardiola 'has problem with African players' Football Toure says Guardiola 'has problem with African players'
Football: Harmony key for Swiss World Cup squad Football Harmony key for Swiss World Cup squad
Football: Guardiola handed two-match ban, Liverpool fined for City bus attack Football Guardiola handed two-match ban, Liverpool fined for City bus attack
Photos: Lionel Messi’s breaks the internet with photoshoot with GOATS Photos Lionel Messi’s breaks the internet with photoshoot with GOATS

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
4 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
5 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
8 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Russia 2018 No Russian girls for you-Nigeria coach tells players
Wayne to Washington: New Everton manager Marco Silva won't stand in Rooney's move to DC United
Football Rooney free to leave, confirms new Everton boss Silva
AEK Athens captain Jakob Johansson has joined French club Rennes
Football Rennes swoop for Swedish World Cup hero
Russia 2018 Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup