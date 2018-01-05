Home > Sports > Football >

Liberia President Elect :  George Weah invites Arsene Wenger to his inauguration


The former world player of the year would want to see Arsene Wenger at his inauguration as the President of Liberia.

George Weah, the President elect of Liberia has extended his invitation to his former boss Arsene Wenger, following his election last month.

The Frenchman who coached Weah at the early stages of his career in Europe at AS Monaco has stated that the life of the new Liberian President has is like a movie, after revealing his invitation.

play

 

When you look at his life, the life of this guy is a film. It is unbelievable. It is a fantastic film.

“I saw him in Monaco, looking lost, not knowing anybody, not being rated as a footballer, yet he became in 1995 the best player in the world and now he is president of his country. It is unbelievable.

“He was always strong mentally, convinced he has a mission. When he played at Monaco, it was during the time of war in Liberia and I saw how much he suffered with his country.

“The love for his country and his people, and the care he had for his people. Today when I look back, I have seen him crying when the war was on.

“But this is a happy story and I wish him a happy presidency. He is an example to all footballers.'

Monaco was Weah's first club in Europe and the striker scored 66 goals for them over four seasons before moving on to Paris Saint-Germain.

When at Milan in 1995, Weah became the first non-European footballer to win the Ballon d'Or and he won two Serie A titles during his five years at the San Siro.

He later had spells in England with Chelsea and Manchester City before retiring in 2003.

Weah entered politics following his retirement and had been serving as a senator in the Liberian parliament.

Weah entered politics following his retirement and had been serving as a senator in the Liberian parliament.

He previously ran for the presidency back in 2005 but was defeated by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - Africa's first elected female president - whom he now succeeds in office.

