Home > Sports > Football >

Liberty hold Kotoko to 1-1 draw in Dansoman


Zylofon Cash Premier League Liberty hold Kotoko to 1-1 draw in Dansoman

Liberty Professionals draw 1-1 with Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liberty Professionals held Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman in match-day 14 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

First half goals from Edwin Tuffour and Amos Frimpong ensured that the two teams shared the spoils in what was a game of end-to-end action.

Both teams named familiar line ups, following their respective wins in the MTN FA Cup over the weekend.

Kotoko's starting line up included the likes of Jordan Opoku, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Amos Frimpong with bulky Burkinabe striker Songne Yakuba leading the attack.

READ ALSO:Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit

Liberty manager Reginald Asante handed a debut to the newly signed Edwin Frimpong, with Tamimu Muntari, Michael Ampadu, Elvis Baffour and Simon Zibo forming the supporting cast.

The game started with Liberty on the ascendancy, as the Dansoman-based side dominated the early exchanges.

The Scientific Soccer Lads continued to press and were rewarded in the 14th minute when Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong handled the ball with his hand in the penalty box.

From the resulting penalty, Edwin Tuffour stepped up to put Liberty into the lead against his former side.

READ ALSO:Asamoah Gyan returns to watch Liberty play Kotoko

However, Liberty could not hold onto the lead for long, with goal scorer Edwin Tuffour going from hero to zero after bringing down Yacouba for a Kotoko penalty, which was duly converted by Amos Frimpong to level the scores.

Both sides struggled to create any meaningful chances thereafter and went into half time break on level terms.

Liberty began the second half very much like they did in the first, putting the Porcupine Warriors on the back foot following the restart.

The Dansoman-based side carved their best chance in the 55th minute when striker Elvis Baffour rose highest to divert a cross toward goal, but his effort was thwarted by the impressive Felix Annan.

The Kotoko goalie was again in the thick of affairs three minutes later, this time reacting quickest to deny a shot from Tamimu Muntari.

READ ALSO:This is the time for Ghana's friendly against Japan

The best chance of the game fell to Emmanuel Gyamfi who was played through one-on-one with Liberty goalkeeper Kofi Baah, but the skillful winger could not conjure the right composure and ballooned the ball high above the post.

The game became tighter as the time ticked, with both teams resulting to long-range shots in a bid to find a winner.

The 1-1 result keeps Liberty out of the relegation zone whiles Kotoko have also now fallen off the pace for at the top of the table following wins for both Ashanti Gold and Medeama.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Asamoah Gyan returns to watch Liberty to play Kotoko Zylofon Cash Premier League Asamoah Gyan returns to watch Liberty to play Kotoko
Football: Salah out 'not more' than three weeks, still has World Cup hope Football Salah out 'not more' than three weeks, still has World Cup hope
Football: Guardiola dismisses Isco move, praises spectacular Real Football Guardiola dismisses Isco move, praises spectacular Real
2018 FIFA Women's World Cup: Ghana draw Uruguay, New Zealand and Finland in group A 2018 FIFA Women's World Cup Ghana draw Uruguay, New Zealand and Finland in group A
Video: Watch Emmanuel Boateng's debut goal for Ghana Video Watch Emmanuel Boateng's debut goal for Ghana
Football: Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern: agent Football Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern: agent

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of...bullet
3 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
4 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
5 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to win...bullet
6 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
7 Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift...bullet
8 Anas exposé You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt:...bullet
9 International Friendly Emmanuel Boateng handed first...bullet
10 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner
'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner
Black Stars Asamoah Gyan wants to be verified on Instagram
French football "needs" Neymar, according to the country's federation president Noel Le Graet, who said the Brazilian star "must stay" at Paris Saint-Germain
Football French football 'needs' Neymar - federation chief
England midfielder Ashley Young is aware of potential for racial abuse in Russia
Football England stars have discussed potential for racist abuse in Russia -- Young