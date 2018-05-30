Liberty hold Kotoko to 1-1 draw in Dansoman

news

Liberty Professionals held Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman in match-day 14 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

First half goals from Edwin Tuffour and Amos Frimpong ensured that the two teams shared the spoils in what was a game of end-to-end action.

Both teams named familiar line ups, following their respective wins in the MTN FA Cup over the weekend.

Kotoko's starting line up included the likes of Jordan Opoku, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Amos Frimpong with bulky Burkinabe striker Songne Yakuba leading the attack.

Liberty manager Reginald Asante handed a debut to the newly signed Edwin Frimpong, with Tamimu Muntari, Michael Ampadu, Elvis Baffour and Simon Zibo forming the supporting cast.

The game started with Liberty on the ascendancy, as the Dansoman-based side dominated the early exchanges.

The Scientific Soccer Lads continued to press and were rewarded in the 14th minute when Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong handled the ball with his hand in the penalty box.

From the resulting penalty, Edwin Tuffour stepped up to put Liberty into the lead against his former side.

However, Liberty could not hold onto the lead for long, with goal scorer Edwin Tuffour going from hero to zero after bringing down Yacouba for a Kotoko penalty, which was duly converted by Amos Frimpong to level the scores.

Both sides struggled to create any meaningful chances thereafter and went into half time break on level terms.

Liberty began the second half very much like they did in the first, putting the Porcupine Warriors on the back foot following the restart.

The Dansoman-based side carved their best chance in the 55th minute when striker Elvis Baffour rose highest to divert a cross toward goal, but his effort was thwarted by the impressive Felix Annan.

The Kotoko goalie was again in the thick of affairs three minutes later, this time reacting quickest to deny a shot from Tamimu Muntari.

The best chance of the game fell to Emmanuel Gyamfi who was played through one-on-one with Liberty goalkeeper Kofi Baah, but the skillful winger could not conjure the right composure and ballooned the ball high above the post.

The game became tighter as the time ticked, with both teams resulting to long-range shots in a bid to find a winner.

The 1-1 result keeps Liberty out of the relegation zone whiles Kotoko have also now fallen off the pace for at the top of the table following wins for both Ashanti Gold and Medeama.