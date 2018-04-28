Home > Sports > Football >

Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman


Ghana Premier League Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman

Liberty Professionals struggles in the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League continued on match day 10 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wa All Stars at the Karl Reinholf Park on Saturday.

The Dansoman-based outfit have gone three games without recording a win and were determined to extricate their ailing campaign when they hosted Wa All Stars at the Karl Reinhorf Park.

The Scientific Soccer lads looked like a team on a mission in the early stages of the game as they outplayed their opponents but could make it count as the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.

Wa All Stars came back from the break very determined to take the initiative by playing grit at the back and waited for their moments but Liberty Professionals curtailed their counter attacks.

Liberty broke the deadlock in the 88th minute courtesy Francis Owusu's penalty strike but the lead was cancelled a minute later by Jeffery Degorl from a quick counter attacking break as the game ended 1-1 draw.

By virtue of the result, Liberty Professionals maintain their 14th position with 8 points but with a game in hand while Wa All Stars sit bottom of the log with 6 points.

