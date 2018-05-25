Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool aim to end Real reign in Champions League final


Football Liverpool aim to end Real reign in Champions League final

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian striker whose goals took his side to the Champions League final, hope their brand of attacking football can prevent Real Madrid from becoming kings of Europe for the third year in a row on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Will Cristiano Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah prove decisive in the Champions League final? play

Will Cristiano Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah prove decisive in the Champions League final?

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian striker whose goals took his side to the Champions League final, hope their brand of attacking football can prevent Real Madrid from becoming kings of Europe for the third year in a row on Saturday.

The Spanish giants have seen the Champions League as their competition ever since winning the first five European Cups in a row, and they are in the midst of another golden era, dreaming of making it a fourth Champions League in five years.

Neither Atletico Madrid (twice) nor Juventus have been able to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from inflicting pain on them in recent finals.

But Liverpool's own attacking quality gives them reason to believe and suggests the Olympic Stadium in the Ukrainian capital could be the scene of an unforgettable encounter.

In terms of history alone, this is a dream final.

Real's 12 European Cup wins puts them way ahead of the rest, but Liverpool have lifted the famous trophy five times themselves, most recently in 2005, defying all the odds against AC Milan in Istanbul.

This time, under Klopp, their adventure started against Hoffenheim in the play-offs last August, continued with a 3-3 draw in Seville when they had been three goals up, before blossoming into stunning wins over Manchester City and Roma.

Goals galore

They have scored a record 46 goals in all in this season's Champions League, with Salah netting 11 of those -- the Egyptian has 44 in all competitions since joining from Roma last year.

"If we win the competition then the road to Kiev plus the final would be one of the most exceptional rides ever," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

Klopp has lost his last five major finals as a coach, including the 2013 Champions League with Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich, and the 2016 Europa League with Liverpool against Sevilla.

Experience means his team have to be the outsiders in Kiev -- none of the squad have ever played in a Champions League final before -- but Klopp knows Zinedine Zidane's side cannot dismiss them.

"Do Real Madrid, sitting in Madrid at the moment, think, 'thank God it's Liverpool!'? I can't imagine that," added the coach, who has welcomed Emre Can back into his squad.

Salah will of course be so important, especially if Marcelo is unable to resist the temptation to abandon his left-back position and join the Real attack.

Salah said Real's past dominance would count for nothing once the whistle blew.

"They've won it before, but it's one game, not two, so we just need to focus and not think about anything in the past," he said in an interview for UEFA's website. "When you get to the game it's just 11 against 11."

While Gareth Bale is unlikely to make Zidane's line-up, how will the Liverpool midfield cope against Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, their central defence against Ronaldo?

Five for CR7?

Real can became the first team since Bayern in 1976 to lift the European Cup three years running, and thereby make it five consecutive titles for Spain.

Ronaldo could win his fifth Champions League. That would equal the individual record, and leave him in sight of yet another Ballon d'Or.

Zidane, meanwhile, is on the brink of a third straight Champions League win as a coach.

"We have already made history and we want to keep on doing it. It would be incredible," defender Raphael Varane told Madrid sports daily Marca.

"I still don't think we have realised the scale of what we are doing, but when all this is over we will.

"Through experience we know how difficult it is going to be, but experience gives more security and serenity as well."

Liverpool fans get into the mood in central Kiev -- but many have found hotels have massively hiked prices for the final play

Liverpool fans get into the mood in central Kiev -- but many have found hotels have massively hiked prices for the final

(AFP)

The build-up to the game itself has been overshadowed by complaints from fans of both sides that getting to Kiev -- and finding accommodation there -- has been too expensive.

With fans undertaking arduous over-land journeys to get to Ukraine, and paying extortionate rates for rooms, Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has claimed the city cannot cope with such a big event.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed on Thursday that 1,000 tickets allocated to Real fans had been handed back because they could not get there.

Those tickets will -- officially at least -- be sold to locals, but those coming from afar at great cost will at least be hoping the match itself lives up to its billing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Video: Referee violently attacked in colts football match Video Referee violently attacked in colts football match
Anas Exposé: More Ghana FA officials caught in Anas’ documentary Anas Exposé More Ghana FA officials caught in Anas’ documentary
Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Elmina Sharks Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Elmina Sharks
Football: No Champions League hotel room? Ukraine minister can help Football No Champions League hotel room? Ukraine minister can help
Photo: Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback Photo Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: The top 50 Champions League final stats Real Madrid vs Liverpool The top 50 Champions League final stats

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
2 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
4 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist...bullet
5 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his...bullet
6 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi...bullet
7 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of...bullet
8 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the...bullet
9 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
10 Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he...bullet

Related Articles

Jurgen Klopp Manager seeks turnaround to five forgettable finals
Champions League Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain title
Champions League Fans return 1,000 tickets as price hikes spell misery
Mauricio Pochettino Argentine footballer ends speculation over Spurs future by signing new deal
Champions League Final Istanbul to host 2020
Champions League Final Price hikes spell misery for fans
Jordan Henderson Club captain praises 'visionary' Klopp as Liverpool target European glory

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's then assistant manager Zinedine Zidane
Champions League How Real Madrid won three finals in four years
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 29 goals in the Champions League
Football Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front three - Salah
Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko part ways with Baba Mahama
 
Anas Exposé A rare photo of how journalists ‘battled’ to take a shot of Nyantakyi at CID Headquarters