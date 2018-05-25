Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev fails


Football Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev fails

Liverpool's mayor said his bid to get stranded football fans to Kiev for the Champions League final against Real Madrid failed on Friday after he was unable to find crew for back-up planes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People walk past a huge trophy set in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 25, 2018, a day before of the 2018 UEFA Champions League Cup final football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC play

People walk past a huge trophy set in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 25, 2018, a day before of the 2018 UEFA Champions League Cup final football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool's mayor said his bid to get stranded football fans to Kiev for the Champions League final against Real Madrid failed on Friday after he was unable to find crew for back-up planes.

"We regret to say that we have been unable to achieve a resolution that will satisfy everyone. We now must accept the fact that some fans who have tickets may not be able to make the game," said Mayor Joe Anderson in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to all those who will undoubtedly be left bitterly disappointed by this turn of events."

Hundreds of supporters are now expected to miss the showpiece match in Ukraine on Saturday after operator Worldchoice Sports cancelled three flights because it did not have sufficient landing slots at Boryspil Airport.

Anderson initially said he was working with Kiev's mayor, former world heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, to find a solution for all those who faced missing out.

He posted several messages on Twitter on Thursday and Friday which gave hope to fans. Anderson said he had secured replacement landing slots and was trying to find a solution to the fiasco by organising a new carrier to provide flights from John Lennon airport.

He said he was eventually able to secure the aircraft, but could not locate a suitable crew.

"We are hugely disappointed and frustrated at the utter shambles loyal fans have been put through. UEFA and the companies involved will have questions to answer," he added in his statement.

Liverpool announced on Friday that anyone who had bought match tickets directly from the club who was due to be on one of the cancelled flights would be able to claim a refund.

"Supporters who were booked on flight numbers ET8704 and ET8706, and those who were unable to travel on the rearranged ET8700 flight booked through Worldchoice Sports, will be able to claim the refund," the club said on their website.

Worldchoice Sports publicly apologised to fans in a statement on Twitter.

Financial adviser Jason McGimpsey was told on Thursday his flight was cancelled.

He told Britain's Press Association: "Worldchoice Sports had been stalling on giving us e-tickets and exact departure times and it's become clear why that was th case, now finally they've said 'we've cancelled it'.

"I've been offered a refund but it doesn't go anywhere near compensating me for what I've lost," he added.

Chris Bolland, who has supported Liverpool for 50 years, will have to watch the game from home.

"I am gutted, to say the least. I am absolutely disgusted and there is nothing I can do about it," he told the BBC.

"I will now have to watch it with my dear wife -- but that's not a problem as she's a big Liverpool fan as well."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool prepare for final Football Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool prepare for final
Football: Ronaldo lives for Champions League final stage - Zidane Football Ronaldo lives for Champions League final stage - Zidane
Football: Ukraine a 'special place' for Real skipper Ramos Football Ukraine a 'special place' for Real skipper Ramos
Football: 'Fighter' Zidane as good a coach as he was a player - Klopp Football 'Fighter' Zidane as good a coach as he was a player - Klopp
Football: Underdogs Nigeria eye World Cup knock-out rounds Football Underdogs Nigeria eye World Cup knock-out rounds
Football: Brighton sign Romania striker Andone Football Brighton sign Romania striker Andone

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
3 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
4 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi...bullet
5 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to...bullet
7 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of...bullet
8 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the...bullet
9 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Video Referee violently attacked in colts football match
Anas Exposé More Ghana FA officials caught in Anas’ documentary
Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Elmina Sharks
Fans arriving in Kiev for the Champions League final have found the locals answer appeals for help wit accommodation - tickets might be another matter.
Football No Champions League hotel room? Ukraine minister can help