Liverpool footballer Jon Flanagan has been sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and a community order for assaulting his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old defender pleaded guilty to common assault by beating of Rachael Wall at an earlier hearing.

Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard he “slammed” his partner against the wall and kicked her “while she was on the floor” in Liverpool on 22 December.

Flanagan has made more than 50 first-team appearances for the club.

A club spokesman condemned “in the strongest possible terms, the player’s actions” and said the club will now begin considering “any internal disciplinary action”.

The 12-month community order will include 15 rehabilitation activity days, 40 hours of unpaid work, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The court was shown CCTV footage of Flanagan hitting his partner, pushing her against a wall twice and then kicking her in Duke Street in the city centre at about 03:20 GMT.

Alan Currums, prosecuting, said a witness stated he had “seen the male throw the female against the wall and then kick her while she was on the floor”.

He said the man saw Flanagan place one hand on Ms Wall’s neck and one on her throat before he “slammed her against the wall”.

The witness said he shouted from his balcony to Flanagan that he was “out of order” and the footballer replied with offensive language that he would “come and knock you out”.

Sentencing the Liverpool-born player, District Judge Wendy Lloyd said it was “undoubtedly sad”.

“It was a matter of this lady going to the floor twice and you used your foot on her on one occasion,” she said.

“The lady was seen to have injuries but of course she said she does not attribute those injuries to you.”

Lionel Greig, mitigating, said Flanagan “deeply regrets his behaviour” and “there is genuine remorse”.

Mr Greig said both parties were under the influence of alcohol at the time and there was no suggestion there had been any previous violence in the relationship.

“They are back together and working very hard at the relationship and supporting one another,” he added.

A Liverpool FC spokesman said: “It leaves his own reputation damaged and, through association, he has severely let down the club he had previously represented with distinction.”

He said the club has “expressed to him our disappointment and anger that he has failed to live up to” its values and the internal process of “deciding on or implementing any internal disciplinary action” will now begin.

Flanagan, who made his debut for Liverpool aged 18, has only played once for the club this season and spent last season on loan at Burnley after a 20-month injury lay off.

He was a standby for England’s 2014 World Cup squad and has one England cap.

