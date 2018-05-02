Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool ready to stamp Roman revival to reach Champions League final


Football Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final

Liverpool will not make the same mistake as Barcelona and underestimate Roma at their fortress Stadio Olimpico, Jurgen Klopp has warned as his side target a place in the Champions League final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Confident smile: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp addresses the media in Rome play

Confident smile: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp addresses the media in Rome

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool will not make the same mistake as Barcelona and underestimate Roma at their fortress Stadio Olimpico, Jurgen Klopp has warned as his side target a place in the Champions League final.

The five-time champions have a 5-2 lead heading into the second leg of a semi-final overshadowed by security concerns and are favourites to reach their eighth final and first since 2007.

But Roma -- who last reached the final in 1984 when they lost on penalties to Liverpool -- have not conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side beat Chelsea and Barcelona 3-0, with the win over the Spaniards overturning a 4-1 first-leg deficit to put them through to the final four.

Despite conceding two late goals in last week's emphatic first-leg win at Anfield, Klopp knows his side's destiny is in their hands as they bid to seal their place in the May 26 final in Kiev against Real Madrid.

"After the game, people acted as if we lost, but we won 5-2. And after a week people say Roma 'only' need to win 3-0, but that's quite a result," Klopp told a press conference in Rome.

"I'm not here to say anything about Barcelona. In that game, Roma were more than ready.

"Everybody's telling us that it's quite difficult and it's possible but nobody told Barcelona, because nobody imagined it could happen.

"I didn't need a warning but if I did, there it was. We're in a much better situation than I would have thought before the game, that's the truth.

'Fight for our dreams'

"Whatever I say, we still have to play, and I really like that fact.

"We are here to fight for our dreams, that's how it is, and we want to go to the final as you can imagine," the Liverpool boss continued.

"But that means there is a football game to play and I am really looking forward to it because that's what you want. You want to play when it is big stakes for the big things, and that is why we are here. It is a great opportunity."

Di Francesco insisted his side "want to try and do something big in a stadium with 70,000 people".

"The desire to make another miracle happen must push us all to give that extra something."

The safety of fans in the Italian capital has overshadowed the build-up, with 3,000 police officers deployed around the city for the match after a Liverpool fan was attacked by hard-core Roma ultras outside the club's Anfield stadium last week and left in a coma.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said that the Liverpool squad had been "devastated" to hear about the condition of the fan, Sean Cox.

"It's a game and everybody has to be safe and enjoy it," he said.

Roma's players showed their support for Cox by wearing shirts bearing the words "Forza Sean" (Come on Sean) during a training session on Tuesday, but the atmosphere in the city remains tense.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Red Marked: Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more years Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more years
BJ's Sports Bar: Asamoah Gyan announces latest venture BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venture
Learning Trip: Stephen Appiah shares lovely moments at Andre Ayew’s former club West Ham Learning Trip Stephen Appiah shares lovely moments at Andre Ayew’s former club West Ham
UEFA Champions League: Head to head: Roma vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League Head to head: Roma vs Liverpool
Football: Liverpool on brink of big time return as Reds fans flood Rome Football Liverpool on brink of big time return as Reds fans flood Rome
Football: Bayern keeper Ulreich 'sorry' for blunder in Madrid Football Bayern keeper Ulreich 'sorry' for blunder in Madrid

Recommended Videos

Sports: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards Sports Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards
Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
4 Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern...bullet
5 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature as Swansea...bullet
6 Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose...bullet
7 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and this...bullet
9 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
10 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Jeffrey Schlupp lauds Crystal Palace medics for early injury return
Comeback Jeffrey Schlupp lauds Crystal Palace medics for early injury return
Ghana Premier League Fixtures and officials for match day 11
Maxwell Konadu and Thomas Partey
Scouting Maxwell Konadu visits Thomas Partey, Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng in Spain
Karim Benzema
Football Real and Benzema deliver when it matters to reach Champions League final