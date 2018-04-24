Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool thrash Roma in 7-goal thriller


Liverpool thrash Roma in 7-goal thriller

The reds handed the Italian giants a 5-2 defeat in the first of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday

Liverpool defeated Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions semi-finals on Tuesday at Anfield.

Two clinical finishes from Mohammed Salah gave Liverpool a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Before, the Egyptian gave two assist for Sadio Mane and Ferminho to increase the scoreline to 4-0 in the second half

The Brazilian made it 5-0, before Eden Dzeko and Perotti reduced the deficit for Roma.

Roma will host Liverpool next week in the second of the UEFA Champions League next week Wednesda.y

