Liverpool thrash Roma in 7-goal thriller

The reds handed the Italian giants a 5-2 defeat in the first of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday
Two clinical finishes from Mohammed Salah gave Liverpool a 2-0 lead in the first half.
Before, the Egyptian gave two assist for Sadio Mane and Ferminho to increase the scoreline to 4-0 in the second half
The Brazilian made it 5-0, before Eden Dzeko and Perotti reduced the deficit for Roma.
Roma will host Liverpool next week in the second of the UEFA Champions League next week Wednesda.y