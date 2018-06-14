Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Spain sacking was "saddest day since death of my mother" - Lopetegui


Football Spain sacking was "saddest day since death of my mother" - Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui said Thursday that the day he was sacked as Spain coach was the "saddest" since the death of his mother as he was officially unveiled as Real Madrid's new manager.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New man in charge: Julen Lopetegui gives a speech during his official presentation by Real Madrid on Thursday play

New man in charge: Julen Lopetegui gives a speech during his official presentation by Real Madrid on Thursday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Julen Lopetegui said Thursday that the day he was sacked as Spain coach was the "saddest" since the death of his mother as he was officially unveiled as Real Madrid's new manager.

"Yesterday was the saddest day of my life since the death of my mother. But today is the happiest day of my life," Lopetegui said as he fought back tears.

"We are convinced that we acted in an absolutely honest and clear way."

Spain's World Cup preparations were thrown into turmoil on Wednesday after Real Madrid confirmed Lopetegui would take over at the Bernabeu for the next three seasons, catching the Spanish Football Federation by surprise.

Spain players reportedly resisted his sacking, which came as Spain are due to face European champions Portugal in Sochi on Friday before taking on Iran and Morocco in Group B of the tournament.

There were fears Lopetegui's appointment by the European champions could open up old divisions between the Real Madrid and Barcelona factions in the Spain squad.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called the Spanish football federation's reaction to the club's signing of Lopetegui "disproportionate" and "unfair" at his presentation on Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
Football: Spain 'united' ahead of clash with Ronaldo's Portugal Football Spain 'united' ahead of clash with Ronaldo's Portugal
Football: Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams' Football Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams'
Football: Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup Football Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup
Football: 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking Football 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking
Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov led his side to a 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener
Football Putin congratulates Russia coach after emphatic win
Japan captain Makoto Hasebe admits the removal of coach Vahid Halilhodzic shortly before the World Cup was a "difficult situation"
Football Japan buoyed ahead of Colombia test despite late coach change
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has it licked as he gets the stamp of approval from the Polish post office
Football Robert Lewandowski gets stamp of approval
Denis Cheryshev scored twice as Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup
Football Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener