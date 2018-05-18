Louis Vitton unveil the new World Cup case

Louis Vitton has released the official 2018 World Cup case

French fashion brand Luis Vitton has unveiled the new World Cup case which is set to protect the most prestigious trophy in World Football.

The Luis Vitton brand offered their services to produce the bespoke piece for the coveted Jules Rimet, along with teaming up with tournament sponsors Adidas to create a match ball 'collection trunk.

The unveiling case was done by French Football legend Frank Lebueof and the Word cup Ambassador Russian Model Natalia Vodianova.

The match ball trunk also includes a special Louis Vitton natural cowhide football.

The World Cup trophy case will be displayed on the opening and closing day of the World Cup.

Russia will start the World Cup with Saudi Arabia in the Luzhinki Stadium on 14th June,2018.