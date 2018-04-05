Lovely photos of the Ayew brothers enjoying training at Swansea City

news

Ghanaian players Andre and Jordan Ayew were seen in training all happy ahead of Swansea City’s English Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion.

Andre was in the lineup for Swansea City when they played Manchester United in their last Premier League game, a game the Ghanaian’s team lost by two goals to nil.

Jordan, however, missed the game through suspension after getting sent off in Swansea’s 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town away from home.

The Ghanaian forward will once again miss the West Brom game as his last suspended game due to the red card. That did not stop the Black Stars player from enjoying his fitness and training session with his brother.

Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew will be eligible to play in the game against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

Check out photos of the Ghanaian brothers in training at Swansea City.