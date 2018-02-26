Home > Sports > Football >

Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata


Premier League Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata

Lukaku hadn't netted in any of his six previous matches against top six Premier League opponents for United leading to suggestions the Belgian was a flat track bully.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has now scored 22 times in all competitions since completing a £75 million move from Everton in July play

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has now scored 22 times in all competitions since completing a £75 million move from Everton in July

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Romelu Lukaku quietened questions over his ability to deliver against the best opposition by scoring and setting up the winner for Jesse Lingard as Manchester United came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.

Lukaku hadn't netted in any of his six previous matches against top six Premier League opponents for United leading to suggestions the Belgian was a flat track bully.

However, he has now scored 22 times in all competitions since completing a £75 million move from Everton in July.

“It's not bad, but you can always improve," said Lukaku of his return so far.

"I want to do better for the team. At the end of the day, I'm at Manchester United and I want to win trophies. That's the most important thing."

United manager Jose Mourinho was effusive of his praise for Lukaku, as his personal performance mirrored the hosts' overall display after a fast start by Chelsea.

The visitors deservedly lead through Willian's strike just before the half hour mark as once again United failed to get the best out of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba in a new four-man diamond midfield.

But Lukaku got his break six minutes before half-time when he slotted home Anthony Martial's pass.

He nearly had a spectacular second when his overhead kick was turned over by Thibaut Courtois midway through the second period.

But Courtois was helpless when Lukaku showed his abilities outside the box to cross for Lingard to head home.

"I think he played fantastically well," said Mourinho. "He was little bit lost but then he went together with the team.

"The team was improving, improving, improving...he ended the game with the image of a hand in the goal."

Morata misses out

But for a late change of course from United in the summer, Lukaku and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could have been lining up for opposite sides on Sunday.

The Spaniard was high on Mourinho's wish list before United eventually decided on moving for Lukaku to pave the way for Morata to move to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid for a club record fee just a week later.

Morata scored the only goal when the sides last met in November, but is now without a goal in two months as a lack of fitness and form has derailed his first season in England.

"Like the other players, he tried to put everything on the pitch," said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. "For sure he can improve. He can improve a lot."

Morata's best chance came after just four minutes when he turned Marcos Alonso's low cross against the crossbar.

He also had the ball in the net five minutes from time, but had already been flagged for a debatable offside decision that saw Conte intensify his calls for video assistant refereeing (VAR) to be introduced to the Premier League.

"This type of situations can change the final result," said the Italian.

"For this reason I am very positive to introduce VAR, especially in England.

"We have to have this system to help the referees avoid this big mistake."

However, Conte defended the decision to give Morata the full 90 minutes on his first start for six weeks and instead replace Eden Hazard 17 minutes from time.

"Hazard was a tactical decision," added Conte.

"You have to keep the same performance for 90 minutes. We didn't have a great balance and every single player has to work with and without the ball, otherwise we lose our balance and lose the game."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tamale City FC: Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club Tamale City FC Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club
Football: Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China Football Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China
Premier League: Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea
Football: Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe Football Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe
Football: Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon Football Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon
Adwoa Bayor: Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job Adwoa Bayor Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch firebullet
7 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coachbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Academy This is how Lizzy Sports Academy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

Michy Batshuayi has hit out at fans on Twitter over racist abuse
Football UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse
A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful
Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues