Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama


Football Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

Romelu Lukaku netted a brace as a much-improved second-half performance gave Belgium an ultimately comfortable 3-0 victory over tournament debutants Panama in their World Cup opener in Sochi on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama play

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Romelu Lukaku netted a brace as a much-improved second-half performance gave Belgium an ultimately comfortable 3-0 victory over tournament debutants Panama in their World Cup opener in Sochi on Monday.

A moment of inspiration from Dries Mertens set the Belgians on their way two minutes after the break, his volley breaking the deadlock after a rather flat first period.

Lukaku then converted assists from Kevin De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard to secure victory in this Group G clash, with the Central Americans succumbing to a defeat in their first-ever match at the finals.

Group rivals England will look to respond to Belgium's win when they kick off their campaign against Tunisia but this was not entirely the statement of intent that Roberto Martinez's side would have been hoping to make.

A victory will do for a team who are, on paper at least, good enough to go far in Russia, especially after heavyweights Germany, Brazil and Argentina all slipped up over the weekend.

Belgium are now unbeaten in 20 matches, although the nature of the first-half performance against weak opposition showed that Martinez's men still have significant progress to make if they are to improve on quarter-final appearances at the last two major tournaments.

To be fair to Martinez, the Spaniard had warned on the eve of this game that his side would not have it easy.

The Central Americans lined up with a team of journeymen featuring five thirty-somethings. Jaime Penedo in goal is 36, while Blas Perez up front is 37. But while the Belgians had the younger, talented players, other factors played in Panama's favour.

The heat and humidity on Russia's Black Sea coast was one, as was the fact their supporters greatly outnumbered those following the Belgians.

The locals at the Fisht Stadium got behind the outsiders too, and they were given encouragement as Hernan Dario Gomez's side competed well in the first period.

Hazard pulled the strings when he could, although the Chelsea star was denied by Penedo in the 38th minute, having earlier found the side-netting when a slack back-pass from opposing captain Roman Torres gifted him the chance.

At the other end, Panama tried to expose Belgium's potential weaknesses at full-back. However, they struggled to score goals in qualifying and rarely looked capable of beating Thibaut Courtois.

Mertens strike

Belgium just needed a spark from somewhere, and they got it from Mertens in the 47th minute.

Dries Mertens celebrates with Romelu Lukaku after putting Belgium in front against Panama play

Dries Mertens celebrates with Romelu Lukaku after putting Belgium in front against Panama

(AFP)

The Napoli man's cross looking for Lukaku was headed out by Torres and on by Fidel Escobar. But the ball dropped perfectly back to Mertens, whose volley from the right side of the box arced into the far corner.

Panama sought to regroup and right-back Michael Murillo came surging forward to finally force a save from Courtois.

But the gulf in class began to tell as Belgium doubled their lead midway through the second half. Hazard found De Bruyne, and his sumptuous cross with the outside of the right boot was headed in by Lukaku.

With Panama forced to throw more bodies forward, they were punished on the break a quarter of an hour from the end.

This time Hazard released Lukaku, and the Manchester United man beat Penedo to complete the scoring and take him to five goals at major tournaments, as Belgium get up and running.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims Number 12 Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims
World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic
Football: Salah declared fit for Egypt but Russia confident they can stop him Football Salah declared fit for Egypt but Russia confident they can stop him
Football: Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd Football Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd
Football: VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea Football VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea
Football: 'Charismatic' Iceland 'keeper joins France's Dijon Football 'Charismatic' Iceland 'keeper joins France's Dijon

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
5 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and...bullet
9 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

England and Tunisia fans in Volgograd are being plagued by mosquitoes
Football England fans fight bugs in Volgograd
A decision about whether Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez (L) plays against Japan on Tuesday in their opening World Cup match will be made at the last minute as he recovers from a calf strain.
Football Colombia leave James decision for World Cup opener until last minute
Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic returned home from the World Cup on Monday due to a back injury
Football Croatia's injured Kalinic returns home from Russia
Not enough shut eye: Japan's footballers had a disturbed night
Football Sleepless in Saransk: Japan's interrupted night before World Cup opener