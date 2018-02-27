Home > Sports > Football >

Lukaku wants 'more respect' for goalscoring record


Romelu Lukaku Manchester United striker wants 'more respect' for goalscoring record

The 24-year-old scored a goal and set up Jesse Lingard's winner in a 2-1 victory against Chelsea Old Trafford on Sunday that lifted Jose Mourinho's side back into second place in the Premier League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku wants more respect after leading a 2-1 win over Chgelsea this weekend play

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku wants more respect after leading a 2-1 win over Chgelsea this weekend

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says he deserves "more respect" for his goalscoring record, hitting back at critics who have highlighted his lack of goals against the Premier League's top clubs.

The 24-year-old scored a goal and set up Jesse Lingard's winner in a 2-1 victory against Chelsea Old Trafford on Sunday that lifted Jose Mourinho's side back into second place in the Premier League.

"That's the situation around me," Lukaku said, after scoring his first league goal for United against a side currently in the top eight.

"I just need to keep working hard. I think I have got a nice record. I've scored a lot this season and I just want to keep going."

"You expect a bit more respect but it's the situation we're in," he told Britain's Press Association. "I don't listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch."

Lukaku, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions for United this season, is two goals away from joining 27 other players to score 100 Premier League goals.

The Belgian relishes the pressure that comes with "playing for the biggest club in the world" and does not regret spurning the chance to return to Chelsea last year.

"No, no, no," said the former Everton player. "When I make a choice it's with my head and my heart. I made the right choice for me.

"As you can see, I'm in a good situation. I'm with a manager and players who push me every day. The challenge is there to win and it's something that I wanted."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Transfer window closes on Friday Ghana Premier League Transfer window closes on Friday
Samir Nasri: UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban Samir Nasri UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban
Football: Football beats politics for fans ahead of Iraq, Saudi clash Football Football beats politics for fans ahead of Iraq, Saudi clash
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him
Football: UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban Football UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal Ghanaian Players Abroad Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that...bullet
3 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
4 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian...bullet
8 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
4 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
5 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Neymar still has a small chance of playing against Real, his PSG coach Unai Emery says
Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
EPL English Premier League agree to go on Winter break from next season
Neymar still has a small chance of playing against Real, his PSG coach Unai Emery says
Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
Max Meyer has so far resisted Schalke's attempts to tie him down to a long-term deal
Football Meyer set to quit Schalke after rejecting new deal