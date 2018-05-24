Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain Champions League title

news

A stunning burst of goals in extra time allowed Lyon to come from behind and beat Wolfsburg 4-1 as the French side made history by winning a third straight women's Champions League title on Thursday.

Amandine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer and Ada Hegerberg all scored in a crazy first period of extra time to stun Wolfsburg, and substitute Camille Abily later made sure of the victory.

The German champions had taken a 93rd-minute lead courtesy of their Danish star Pernille Harder, only for influential midfielder Alexandra Popp to be sent off almost immediately after.

Lyon are the first side ever to lift the women's trophy three years running, and also set a new record by winning the tournament for the fifth time overall.

All of those titles have come since 2011, and the dominant side in the European game overtake Frankfurt's record of four titles.

It has already been a glorious first season at the helm for coach Reynald Pedros, with Lyon having won a 12th consecutive French league crown -- they can still make it a treble with the French Cup final to come against Paris Saint-Germain.

The extra-time drama came after a tense 90 minutes in the third final confrontation between these two sides in six seasons.

In 2013, Wolfsburg triumphed 1-0 in London for their first of back-to-back Champions League titles. Lyon gained their revenge in 2016, emerging victorious in a penalty shoot-out.

This encounter was watched by a crowd of more than 14,000 in the leafy setting of Kiev's Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium, just 48 hours before Real Madrid and Liverpool clash in the men's final across the Ukrainian capital.

Lyon have almost become the women's equivalent of Real, with the Spanish side also going for a third successive Champions League crown on Saturday.

Yet after needing penalties to beat the same opponents two years ago, and against PSG last year, it looked like Lyon might be taken all the way once again.

They had enjoyed the better of the chances in normal time, but then fell behind as the game opened up completely in extra time.

Harder's low strike from outside the box found the net via a deflection off Lyon skipper Wendie Renard.

The German double winners were euphoric, but they were brought back down to earth within two minutes of that when Popp was shown a second yellow card.

Popp could only look on in horror as France midfielder Henry broke into the box and drilled in the equaliser in the 98th minute, and 60 seconds later substitute Shanice van de Sanden set up Le Sommer to put Lyon in front against the 10 players.

It was 3-1 before half-time in extra time as Van de Sanden provided another assist, this time for the prolific Norwegian Hegerberg.

With Wolfsburg shell-shocked, veteran midfielder Abily came off the bench to sidefoot in the fourth.