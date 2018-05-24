Home > Sports > Football >

Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain Champions League title


Football Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain Champions League title

A stunning burst of goals in extra time allowed Lyon to come from behind and beat Wolfsburg 4-1 as the French side made history by winning a third straight women's Champions League title on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lyon players celebrate after Ada Hegerberg scored their third goal against Wolfsburg play

Lyon players celebrate after Ada Hegerberg scored their third goal against Wolfsburg

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A stunning burst of goals in extra time allowed Lyon to come from behind and beat Wolfsburg 4-1 as the French side made history by winning a third straight women's Champions League title on Thursday.

Amandine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer and Ada Hegerberg all scored in a crazy first period of extra time to stun Wolfsburg, and substitute Camille Abily later made sure of the victory.

The German champions had taken a 93rd-minute lead courtesy of their Danish star Pernille Harder, only for influential midfielder Alexandra Popp to be sent off almost immediately after.

Lyon are the first side ever to lift the women's trophy three years running, and also set a new record by winning the tournament for the fifth time overall.

All of those titles have come since 2011, and the dominant side in the European game overtake Frankfurt's record of four titles.

It has already been a glorious first season at the helm for coach Reynald Pedros, with Lyon having won a 12th consecutive French league crown -- they can still make it a treble with the French Cup final to come against Paris Saint-Germain.

The extra-time drama came after a tense 90 minutes in the third final confrontation between these two sides in six seasons.

In 2013, Wolfsburg triumphed 1-0 in London for their first of back-to-back Champions League titles. Lyon gained their revenge in 2016, emerging victorious in a penalty shoot-out.

This encounter was watched by a crowd of more than 14,000 in the leafy setting of Kiev's Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium, just 48 hours before Real Madrid and Liverpool clash in the men's final across the Ukrainian capital.

Lyon have almost become the women's equivalent of Real, with the Spanish side also going for a third successive Champions League crown on Saturday.

Yet after needing penalties to beat the same opponents two years ago, and against PSG last year, it looked like Lyon might be taken all the way once again.

They had enjoyed the better of the chances in normal time, but then fell behind as the game opened up completely in extra time.

Harder's low strike from outside the box found the net via a deflection off Lyon skipper Wendie Renard.

The German double winners were euphoric, but they were brought back down to earth within two minutes of that when Popp was shown a second yellow card.

Popp could only look on in horror as France midfielder Henry broke into the box and drilled in the equaliser in the 98th minute, and 60 seconds later substitute Shanice van de Sanden set up Le Sommer to put Lyon in front against the 10 players.

It was 3-1 before half-time in extra time as Van de Sanden provided another assist, this time for the prolific Norwegian Hegerberg.

With Wolfsburg shell-shocked, veteran midfielder Abily came off the bench to sidefoot in the fourth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpool UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpool
Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day
Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation: Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered government response on Anas Exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered government response on Anas Exposé
Football: Fans return 1,000 tickets as Champions League price hikes spell misery Football Fans return 1,000 tickets as Champions League price hikes spell misery
Football: Spain great Xavi signs on for two more years in Qatar Football Spain great Xavi signs on for two more years in Qatar
Football: Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final Football Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist...bullet
6 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International...bullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
9 Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he...bullet
10 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs fans deserve a trophy
Football Pochettino ends speculation over Spurs future by signing new deal
Malvin Ayivi in action for Tamale City FC
Malvin Ayivi Meet the talented 19-year-old stealing the show in Ghana’s 2nd tier
UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for Real Madrid clash
28-year-old Samuel Inkoom celebrates 12 years anniversary with wife Omega
Do The Maths! 28-year-old Samuel Inkoom celebrates 12 years anniversary with wife Omega