Lyon in no hurry to sell possible Liverpool target Fekir


Lyon in no hurry to sell possible Liverpool target Fekir

Rumours might be swirling about club captain Nabil Fekir leaving for Liverpool, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said Monday "there is no urgency at all" in completing any deal.

Liverpool may covet Nabil Fekir but he is popular with Lyon fans and the club president says he would like the player to stay.

Liverpool may covet Nabil Fekir but he is popular with Lyon fans and the club president says he would like the player to stay.

(AFP/File)
"I do not have a rendezvous with the Liverpool directors," Aulas said. "We are prefectly serene.

"We try always to go in the same direction as the players. We listen to them carefully," Aulas said. "We will certainly know more after the World Cup. But for now, he's a Lyon player."

Fekir is a 24-year-old Lyon-born forward who came through the club's youth system and is part of the France squad for the upcoming World Cup and for the warm-up game against Ireland on Monday night.

"We are hugely proud that a natural talent we developed is in the national squad and I will be at the match tonight when he will play for France," said Aulas. "If Nabil wishes to play in the Champions League at our Groupama Stadium next season, we will be delighted."

This season, Fekir scored 23 goals and had seven assists in 43 matches in all competitions and helped Lyon finish third in the French league. He has 10 France caps and one international goal.

