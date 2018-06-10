Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Macron says he will go to support France when they reach last eight


Football Macron says he will go to support France when they reach last eight

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday that he would go to Russia "when France reached the quarterfinals".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday that he would go to Russia "when France reached the quarterfinals" play

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday that he would go to Russia "when France reached the quarterfinals"

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday that he would go to Russia "when France reached the quarterfinals".

"I will go to support them," Macron told the Telefoot weekly programme, without allowing for the possibility that France might be knocked out before then.

Macron also envisioned himself alongside manager Didier Deschamps in the French dressing room in Moscow before the final on July 15.

"First I'll let Didier Deschamps talk to them and I'll think very hard about the three words... 'Unity, effort and confidence'," Macron said, repeating the phrase he used when he visited Les Bleus last Tuesday at their training centre in Clairefontaine, near Paris.

"I have confidence in them," he said. "I sensed a team that wanted to succeed and bring back the cup.

"We're not going just to participate, we are going to win," said the president, echoing a sentiment he expressed when he asked the squad to "bring back a second star".

In 1998, Jacques Chirac became the first French president to visit the French squad before a World Cup when he went to Clairefontaine. He also joined them in the dressing room after they had won the final.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: For African footballers Russia is a land of false promises Football For African footballers Russia is a land of false promises
Football: Argentina preparations rocked by results, controversy and injury Football Argentina preparations rocked by results, controversy and injury
Football: Chilly start for Ronaldo and Portugal at World Cup training Football Chilly start for Ronaldo and Portugal at World Cup training
Football: Neymar set for start as Spain, France labour in warm-ups Football Neymar set for start as Spain, France labour in warm-ups
Number 12: GFA offers apology to nation; promises lasting reforms Number 12 GFA offers apology to nation; promises lasting reforms
Number 12: COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for defilementbullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
4 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in Ghanabullet
5 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
6 Anas exposé How the GFA President shot himself in the footbullet
7 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
8 Number 12 expose Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90-day...bullet
9 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though...bullet
10 Revelations Nii Lante reveals Black Stars players...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
9 Betraying the Gamebullet
10 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving...bullet

Football

Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season following his move from Roma, is the linchpin of Egyptian hopes in Russia
Football Egypt fans pin hopes on injured Salah for World Cup glory
Mohamed Salah carries the weight of Egyptian expectations on his shoulders at the World Cup
Football Salah joins Egypt training, but doesn't take part
Paul Pogba was jeered on his last France appearance but created their goal against the US
Football Pogba improves but France held 1-1 by US