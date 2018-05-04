Home > Sports > Football >

Mahrez says he has withdrawn transfer request


Leicester's Riyad Mahrez said Friday he has withdrawn his transfer request after a move to Manchester City fell through but the future of the Algerian forward remains in doubt.

Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez asked to leave the club in January play

Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez asked to leave the club in January

(AFP/File)
Mahrez asked to leave the former Premier League champions in January during a protracted transfer saga that resulted in a 10-day absence from the club but the Foxes held firm.

"It has gone. It was in January, it's another transfer window. I am still here -- I don't want to put a lot of things in my head," Mahrez told Sky Sports News, when asked whether his transfer request still stood.

"At that time I handed a transfer (request) in because I had offers from Manchester City, so obviously I wanted to go," added the 27-year-old. "But now I am still at Leicester.

"With me, especially, you never know what is happening. Every time I have to go but I am still here.

"I don't really want to talk about (whether) I am going, or staying. I just want to finish the last three games. We will see what will happen for me."

Mahrez, who has scored 11 goals for Leicester this season, was a key player in the club's astonishing title win in 2015-16.

