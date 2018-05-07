Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto

The Ghanaian striker won his first career league title with FC Porto over the weekend.
The Dragons emerged as champions after Benfica who were giving them a chase dropped points they were held to a goalless draw by Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.
Majeed Waris joined FC Porto in January from French Ligue II side FC Lorient.
The league title is FC Porto’s first silverware in four years and Majeed Waris first career league title.
Waris made five appearances for the Portuguese giants after joining the side in January.