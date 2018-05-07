Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto

news

Majeed Waris celebrated as FC Porto beat them all to win the Portuguese topflight league on Saturday, with a game to spare.

The Dragons emerged as champions after Benfica who were giving them a chase dropped points they were held to a goalless draw by Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

Majeed Waris joined FC Porto in January from French Ligue II side FC Lorient.

The league title is FC Porto’s first silverware in four years and Majeed Waris first career league title.

Waris made five appearances for the Portuguese giants after joining the side in January.