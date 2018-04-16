news

Manchester City are the 8 most successful club in the history of the English topflight league following a 5th league triumph on Sunday.

As it stands now Man City who had last won the league in the 2013-14 season, before Sunday’s triumph are just a title away from from Chelsea.

READ MORE: Manchester City win 2017/18 Premier League title

Below is a list of top ten league champions

Manchester United

20- 1907–08, 1910–11, 1951–52, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1964–65, 1966–67, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13

Liverpool

18- 1900–01, 1905–06, 1921–22, 1922–23, 1946–47, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1972–73, 1975–76, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1987–88, 1989–90

Arsenal

13- 1930–31, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1937–38, 1947–48, 1952–53, 1970–71, 1988–89, 1990–91, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04

Everton

9- 1890–91, 1914–15, 1927–28, 1931–32, 1938–39, 1962–63, 1969–70, 1984–85, 1986–87

Aston Villa

7- 1893–94, 1895–96, 1896–97, 1898–99, 1899–1900, 1909–10, 1980–81

Sunderland

6- 1891–92, 1892–93, 1894–95, 1901–02, 1912–13, 1935–36

Chelsea

6- 1954–55, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17

Manchester City

5-1936–37, 1967–68, 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18

Newcastle United

4- 1904–05, 1906–07, 1908–09, 1926–27

Sheffield Wednesday

4- 1902–03, 1903–04, 1928–29, 1929–30