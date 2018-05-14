Man United earns more revenue than champions Man City

news

The Red Devils earned more than their city rivals in revenue for the 2017-18 Premier League.

Manchester United will receive a total of 153.6 million pounds as against Manchester City who will receive 153.2 million pounds, despite finishing runners-up.

When this time of the season comes round, we are also able to see which side earned the most from the 2017/2018 campaign.

Nick Harris of the Mail on Sunday has produced a lengthy thread with the data, including how much each club will earn.

For Premier League sides, the table is effectively split up into three components for revenue: TV game fees, place money and equal share of 82 million pounds per club.

Manchester United earnt more than Manchester City in 2017/2018

The big surprise is that despite finishing above them, and with Manchester City breaking so many records along the way, Manchester United still earned more than their “noisy neighbours”.