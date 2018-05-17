Home > Sports > Football >

Man Utd boast 'fastest-growing' YouTube channel


Football Man Utd boast 'fastest-growing' YouTube channel

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on Thursday hailed the success of the club's recently launched YouTube channel as the Premier League giants announced their latest quarterly results.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United are one of the most popular clubs in the world play

Manchester United are one of the most popular clubs in the world

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on Thursday hailed the success of the club's recently launched YouTube channel as the Premier League giants announced their latest quarterly results.

United finished second in the Premier League, 19 points behind Manchester City, and crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

But Woodward put a positive spin on the season, with Jose Mourinho preparing for this weekend's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

"As another season nears its close, we have achieved our highest number of points and finish since 2012/13 and we look forward to another trip to Wembley," he said in a statement.

"We anticipate another successful summer tour in the United States in preparation for the 2018/19 season."

Woodward highlighted the success of the club's YouTube channel, only launched in February, during a conference call -- it now has nearly 835,000 subscribers.

"This quarter we launched the club's first YouTube channel and in terms of subscribers, within the first hour we overtook the Dallas Cowboys and an hour later we overtook the (New York) Yankees.

"The channel quickly became bigger than all the US sports teams and at currently over 800,000 subscribers we're the fastest-growing sports club channel that has ever launched on YouTube."

But United are playing catch-up with their rivals. They are a long way behind pacesetters Barcelona, who have 4.2 million subscribers, and even neighbours Manchester City, who have 1.2 million.

Revenue for the quarter to March 31 was £137.5 million ($186 million), up eight percent year on year, with broadcast revenue up 26 percent, mainly due to playing an extra Premier League home game and two additional games being broadcast live.

"Both the Megastore and e-commerce performance were boosted by the signing of (Alexis) Sanchez in January," said Woodward.

United, owned by the American Glazer family and listed in New York, have won the English Premier League a record 20 times but have not lifted the trophy since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Their second-placed finish this year ensures they will be in the Champions League again next season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Joël Bouzou: Founder of 'Peace and Sports' arrives in Ghana ahead of a lecture Joël Bouzou Founder of 'Peace and Sports' arrives in Ghana ahead of a lecture
Champions: It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas Champions It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have enough of Ghanaian player Thomas
Official: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Football: Tottenham's Winks signs new long-term deal Football Tottenham's Winks signs new long-term deal
Football: Juve captain Buffon 'sorry' for referee rant Football Juve captain Buffon 'sorry' for referee rant
Southgate: Youthful England have to believe Southgate Youthful England have to believe

Recommended Videos

Sports: Partey becomes first Ghanaian to win Europa League Trophy Sports Partey becomes first Ghanaian to win Europa League Trophy
Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja
Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
9 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet
10 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon calls time on his 17-year love affair with the Turin giants
Buffon Italy great goalkeeper calls time on 17-year Juventus career
CAF Confederations Cup Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Raja
Claudio Ranieri will bid Nantes farewell at the final home game of the season.
Manager Ranieri leaving Nantes after one year in charge
Everton have parted ways with manager Sam Allardyce
Big Sam Allardyce 'disappointed' by Everton sacking