Manchester City arrive in training ahead of Liverpool clash


UEFA Champions League Check out flashy manner Manchester City arrive in training ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City keeper Ederson pulls up in red Ferrar with his teammates arriving in similar fashion to the training session ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City on Easter Monday felt the side needed to keep working towards perfection as they train ahead of playing in the one venue they have lost this season in the Premier League. 

Manchester City face Liverpool away at Anfield in the 1 leg of the quarterfinal clash of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League.

After beating Everton at the Goodison Park over the weekend only meant the side is one win away to winning the English Premier League title.

However, City are not keeping their eye of a possible Champions League prize by returning the training ground.

The Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson arrived in a Cherry Red Ferrari and the kids who visited the training ground did not pass up the chance to take grab an autograph.

Yaya Toure also did not also look too happy when the paparazzi came around as he tried to block the view with his phone.

Benardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also came in elegantly with their games faces on and ready to do business.

Manchester City find themselves on top of the English Premier League table with 84 points and beating Manchester United at the Ittihad this Saturday will see them emerge champions of the English Premier League

