Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester City smash Premier League points record


Football Manchester City smash Premier League points record

Manchester City crowned a remarkable Premier League season on Wednesday by smashing records for points earned, goals scored and number of wins with a 3-1 victory against Brighton.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his final home match for Manchester City against Brighton play

Midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his final home match for Manchester City against Brighton

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester City crowned a remarkable Premier League season on Wednesday by smashing records for points earned, goals scored and number of wins with a 3-1 victory against Brighton.

City took their goals tally for the campaign to 105, their points total to 97 and their number of wins to 31, eclipsing previous best marks set by Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's team last month sealed the title with five matches to spare and are now a whopping 20 points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester United.

City can become the first team to reach 100 points in an English top-flight season if they beat Southampton on the final day on Sunday.

Manchester City's Danilo celebrates after scoring against Brighton on May 9, 2018 play

Manchester City's Danilo celebrates after scoring against Brighton on May 9, 2018

(AFP)

Veteran midfielder Yaya Toure was made captain for his final home appearance and goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho ensured he finished on the winning side. Leonardo Ulloa scored for the visitors.

Leroy Sane also shone, setting up all three goals, but the occasion belonged to Toure as the club celebrated the Ivorian's outstanding service over the past eight years.

Toure was recalled for his first Premier League start of the season and regular captain Vincent Kompany gave up the armband for the night.

He played 85 minutes before leaving to a huge ovation having been in the thick of the action throughout.

"Thank you for being such a wonderful team mate. If there is ever going to be a legend at this club it is this man," said Kompany.

Toure, 34, has won three Premier League titles and four domestic cups during his eight seasons at City.

His outing was his first Premier League start of the season with his previous nine appearances having come off the bench.

After the game a presentation was made to Toure by his brother and former City team-mate Kolo Toure, who had been invited as a surprise special guest by the club.

Toure was given a lifetime season ticket at the club, a commemorative shirt and a film was also shown of his City career highlights on the big screen.

He also received a huge cheer when he picked out his winning goal against arch-rivals Manchester United in the 2011 FA Cup semi-final as his favourite moment at the club.

"The most important one was the goal against United," he said when asked about his City highlights.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival Football Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival
Football: Juventus crush AC Milan 4-0 to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup Football Juventus crush AC Milan 4-0 to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup
Football: Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive Football Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive
Football: Mourinho wants Pogba to stay at Man Utd Football Mourinho wants Pogba to stay at Man Utd
Football: Dembele edges Barca closer to unbeaten season as Real lose at Sevilla Football Dembele edges Barca closer to unbeaten season as Real lose at Sevilla
Football: Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters Football Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
7 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of...bullet
8 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet
10 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Kane on target: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane vies with Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame
Football Kane seals Spurs' place back in Champions League
Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto (L) is shown a red card at the Camp Nou stadium on May 6, 2018
Football Barcelona's Sergi Roberto banned for four matches
Recovery: Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care
Football Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care
Ghana Premier League The NDC government took our £23000 3 to 4 years ago-May 9 Board