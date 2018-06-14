Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester City to start title defence at Arsenal


Football Manchester City to start title defence at Arsenal

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin their title defence away to Arsenal on the weekend of August 11-12, the English Premier League announced Thursday as it unveiled the fixtures for the 2018/19 season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Premier League champions Manchester City face Arsenal on the opening day of next season. play

Premier League champions Manchester City face Arsenal on the opening day of next season.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin their title defence away to Arsenal on the weekend of August 11-12, the English Premier League announced Thursday as it unveiled the fixtures for the 2018/19 season.

The match will also be new Arsenal manager Unai Emery's first in English football's top flight.

The exact date of the game will be confirmed when television broadcasting schedules are drawn up.

City amassed 100 points and scored 106 goals while finishing 19 points clear of second-placed Manchester United in the 2017/18 season.

Following the Arsenal game, City do not face another top-six team until they are away to Liverpool -- who beat Pep Guardiola's men in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season -- in October.

In between those two eye-catching fixtures, City will play the newly-promoted trio of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Fulham, as well as last year's promoted teams Huddersfield, Newcastle and Brighton.

Manchester United begin their league campaign at home to Leicester City and face a potentially tricky encounter in their third game when Tottenham Hotspur come to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's side face Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Watford and Wolves in other early-season games.

Liverpool, the losing Champions League finalists, appear to have he toughest start of any of the likely title-contenders.

They begin their Premier League season at home to West Ham before facing Crystal Palace, Brighton and Leicester.

Tottenham have until Friday to decide if they will still be playing home games at Wembley this season.

Spurs made the journey across north London to the national stadium last term while their successor ground to White Hart Lane was being built.

That work has still to be completed, with Premier League chiefs giving Spurs an away start at Newcastle.

Arsenal have a tough start under new Spanish boss Emery, who has the daunting task of succeeding the long-serving Arsene Wenger, with the Gunners away to Chelsea after facing Manchester City

Chelsea begin the league campaign away to Huddersfield and, after their all-London clash against Arsenal, face Newcastle, Bournemouth, Cardiff, West Ham, Liverpool and Southampton.

None of the promoted sides have been given a horror run of games against leading clubs at the start of the season, although they will each face at least one of the big six in their opening four fixtures.

Championship-winners Wolves begin their return to the Premier League at home to Everton before matches away to Leicester and West Ham bookend the visit of Manchester City to Molineux.

Cardiff start at Bournemouth while Fulham, who secured their place in the top flight via a Wembley play-off final win over Aston Villa start the league season at home to Crystal Palace.

The final round of Premier League fixtures, scheduled for May 12, will see Manchester City away to Brighton, while Manchester United and Liverpool are at home to Cardiff and Wolves respectively.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018/19: Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties 2018/19 Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties
2018 FIFA World Cup: Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup
Football: Russia defies critics to throw World Cup party Football Russia defies critics to throw World Cup party
Football: Five potential breakout World Cup stars Football Five potential breakout World Cup stars
Music Career: Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes Music Career Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes
Football: German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup' Football German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'

Recommended Videos

Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
3 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
4 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
5 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
10 Defamation suit Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Australia's Pat Cash was criticised for his remarks.
Football Real men don't play football, says tennis great Cash
Iran's players attend a training session in Bakovka outside Moscow on June 12, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament
Football No boots, no problem as Queiroz plays up Iran unity ahead of Morocco clash
#Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé
Antonio Vazquez -- better known as "El Brujo Mayor" -- invoked the plumed serpent god Quetzalcoatl, worshipped by the Aztecs and other pre-Columbian peoples, to get the Mexican national team to at least the quarter-finals in Russia
Football Mexico's 'Grand Warlock' casts World Cup spell to help team