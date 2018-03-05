Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester come from two goal down to beat Crystal Palace


Premier League Manchester come from two goal down to beat Crystal Palace

Manchester United staged a great comeback to beat Crystal Palace 2-3

  • Published:
play Manchester come from two goal down to beat Crystal Palace
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nemanja Matic scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from 2-0 down to go second in the Premier League table and leave Crystal Palace in the relegation zone.

Roy Hodgson's side held a two-goal lead shortly after half-time, and would have climbed all the way up to 13th place with a win.

But, after Chris Smalling's header started a comeback from an improving United, Romelu Lukaku swept in his 99th Premier League goal to pile the pressure on the tiring hosts.

And, with 91 minutes on the clock, Matic sm

ashed in a dipping shot from 25 yards to consign Palace to another week in the drop zone and move United above Liverpool.

The two giants meet at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime and Mourinho will know that, despite this win, his team must play far better than they did for most of an underwhelming display at Selhurst Park if they are to beat Jurgen Klopp's men.

Palace, who will feel deflated to remain 18th after leading through goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt, must take heart for the dogfight ahead from their committed and organised display with 10 first-team players out.

But, when seconds away from a point, Matic smashed home to inflict a second costly late home defeat in the space of eight days.

Credit: BBC

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Saudi Arabia offers to fund new Iraq football stadium Football Saudi Arabia offers to fund new Iraq football stadium
Champions League: Pochettino eyes defining Spurs moment Champions League Pochettino eyes defining Spurs moment
New Socceroos: Cahill, 38, gets nod in van Marwijk's first Aussie squad New Socceroos Cahill, 38, gets nod in van Marwijk's first Aussie squad
Champions League: Without Neymar, PSG eye memorable comeback against Real Madrid Champions League Without Neymar, PSG eye memorable comeback against Real Madrid
Premier League: Mourinho blast triggered United fightback Premier League Mourinho blast triggered United fightback
Douglas Costa: 'The Flash': Brazilian sparks Juventus treble bid Douglas Costa 'The Flash': Brazilian sparks Juventus treble bid

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31 Sports News Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31
Video: Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts
Sports: Team Of The Week 5.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 5.3.18



Top Articles

1 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
2 Charles Osei Asibey Ace sports journalist ROBBED!bullet
3 English Premier League Match of the Day pundit lauds Ayew brothers...bullet
4 RIP Italy and Fiorentina footballer Davide Astori found deadbullet
5 Neymar Injured Brazil star enjoys quality time with his girlfriendbullet
6 Ayew Brothers Andre and Jordan combo helps Swansea to solid...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey signs new deal for...bullet
8 RIP Agyemang Badu 'saddened' by Davide Astori's deathbullet
9 Brotherly Swag This is the best photo you’ll see Andre...bullet
10 Football Like father, like son: Timothy Weah makes PSG...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
5 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
6 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
7 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
8 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has won the confidence of his his manager Pep Guardiola through his willingness to go all out
Sergio Aguero All-rounder Argentine better than ever for Guardiola
Giovanni Malago said the Serie A will also schedule three rounds of football over the Christmas holidays
Italian football Boxing Day football for Italy, shorter transfer window
Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic celebrates scoring his team's winner against Crystal Palace
Premier League United got lucky admits Mourinho
Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was found dead in his hotel room at the age of 31
Davide Astori Investigation opened into Fiorentina captain's death