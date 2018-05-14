Home > Sports > Football >

Mancini confirmed as Italy head coach


Football Mancini confirmed as Italy head coach

Roberto Mancini has been officially appointed as the new head coach of Italy, the Italian football federation (FIGC) confirmed on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Roberto Mancini is the former manager of both Manchester City and Inter Milan play

Roberto Mancini is the former manager of both Manchester City and Inter Milan

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Roberto Mancini has been officially appointed as the new head coach of Italy, the Italian football federation (FIGC) confirmed on Monday.

The 53-year-old former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager, who left Zenit Saint Petersburg at the weekend, will be officially unveiled on Tuesday.

"The FIGC can confirm that Roberto Mancini has been named new Head Coach of the National Team and will be presented tomorrow (Tuesday)," the Italian FA said in a statement.

Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to playoff opponents Sweden in November.

Mancini led City to their first English league title in 44 years in 2012, and won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan. He also won Italian Cups with Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio.

The Italy squad will convene on May 22 ahead of friendlies against Saudi Arabia (May 28), France (June 1) and the Netherlands (June 4).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Mancini appointed Italy head coach Football Mancini appointed Italy head coach
Football: Premier League winners City soak up fans' adulation in victory parade Football Premier League winners City soak up fans' adulation in victory parade
Football: Neymar spearheads 'favorites' Brazil's World Cup bid Football Neymar spearheads 'favorites' Brazil's World Cup bid
Premier League: Man United earns more revenue than champions Man City Premier League Man United earns more revenue than champions Man City
Football: Rooney and Allardyce futures set to be decided Football Rooney and Allardyce futures set to be decided
Football: Ozil, Gundogan in German crosshairs over Erdogan photo Football Ozil, Gundogan in German crosshairs over Erdogan photo

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
7 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know...bullet
10 Photo Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

No World Cup: after trying to have a six-month ban for a cocaine positive annulled, Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will have time to ponder after seeing his suspension increased to 14 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday
Football Peru captain Guerrero to miss World Cup over CAS doping ban
Gianluigi Buffon is set to bow out at the end of the season after over 20 years at the top level
Football Buffon press conference Thursday as retirement looms
After a sterling season with Liverpool, Egypt are hoping forward Mohamed Salah finds his scoring feet this summer at the World Cup in Russia
Football Egypt banking on Salah's Liverpool form at World Cup
Thomas Tuchel will be expected to transform PSG into giants both at home and in Europe
Football Thomas Tuchel, the rule-breaking coach and innovator