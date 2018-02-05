Home > Sports > Football >

Maradona bounced visa to U.S for insulting Donald Trump


Ex-Argentina Skipper Maradona 'bounced' visa to U.S for insulting Donald Trump

The 1986 World Cup winning skipper of Argentina has disclosed why he was denied a visa to the United States.

Diego Maradona has been denied a visa to the United States of America because he insulted their President Donald Trump.

The former football god was supposed to be in Miami for a case involving his ex-wife, Claudia Villafañe, but he was surprising denied a visa by the U.S Immigration.

Maradona who captained Argentina to win the 1986 FIFA World Cup says the visa denial was mmotivated by the fact that he criticised Trump on TV.



The lawyer said Maradona granted an interview to Venezuelan TV channel TeleSur when he was in the process of obtaining the visa.

“You can imagine, I was in the embassy and I said 'Diego, please don't talk about the United States'. Because the interview was with TeleSur and I know how these things go.”

“And the second question was 'What do you think of Donald Trump'? He said 'Donald Trump is a chirolita (a slang term for dummy or puppet)?"

"After this, I said I'm going to have to represent you in Miami instead,” he added.

The USA should always bring sad memories to Diego Maradona because his 1994 FIFA World Cup ended after he tested positive of a banned drugs.

