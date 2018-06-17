Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Maradona pours scorn on Argentina coach after Iceland draw


Football Maradona pours scorn on Argentina coach after Iceland draw

Argentina legend Diego Maradona issued a scathing assessment Sunday of his country's World Cup draw with Iceland, warning manager Jorge Sampaoli that he would not be welcome back home unless he changes his tactics.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
No cigar for Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli from Diego Maradona play

No cigar for Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli from Diego Maradona

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina legend Diego Maradona issued a scathing assessment Sunday of his country's World Cup draw with Iceland, warning manager Jorge Sampaoli that he would not be welcome back home unless he changes his tactics.

"Playing like that, he can't come back to Argentina," the 1986 World Cup winner told Venezuelan television after Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the 1-1 Group D stalemate in Moscow.

"It's a disgrace. Not having prepared for the match knowing that Iceland are all 1.90m tall... I get the feeling there's a general anger at the heart of the team," said Maradona, himself a former national team coach.

Argentina took the lead through Sergio Aguero in the 19th minute Saturday as a cigar-puffing Maradona looked on from the stands of the Spartak Stadium.

But minnows Iceland, playing at their first ever finals, levelled four minutes later through Alfred Finnbogason.

Messi, whose performances in World Cups are arguably the only blot on an other-worldly career, spurned a chance to take the lead when his 63rd-minute spot kick was saved by Hannes Halldorsson.

But Maradona avoided criticising his heir apparent and instead pointed the finger at Sampaoli.

"I don't blame the players. I could blame the lack of work rate. But I can't blame the players, much less Messi, who gave it all he had," he said.

"I missed five penalties on the spin and I was still Diego Armando Maradona. I don't think that they dropped two points because Messi missed a penalty," added Maradona, who led Argentina to the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

Argentina play Croatia in their next game in Saint Petersburg on June 21.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Profligate Brazil held by stubborn Switzerland Football Profligate Brazil held by stubborn Switzerland
Football: Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup Football Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup
Football: Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos
Football: Germany's World Cup defeat: five things we learned Football Germany's World Cup defeat: five things we learned
Football: Colombia aiming for best-ever World Cup Football Colombia aiming for best-ever World Cup
Football: Croatia to consult Rakitic for advice on thwarting Messi Football Croatia to consult Rakitic for advice on thwarting Messi

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
5 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia...bullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
8 World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probebullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

"The Motherland Calls" statue in Volgograd
Football Volgograd calm as England fans arrive for World Cup opener
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos says the holders must win their next two World Cup matches against Sweden and South Korea after losing their opening game to Mexico in Moscow
Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos
Gareth Southgate says his young England side can avoid the errors of their predecessors
Football It's no choke: young England can shine says Southgate
Germany coach Joachim Loew admits his World Cup holders 'played badly'
Football Germany 'played very badly' in Mexico loss - Loew